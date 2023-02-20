2023: Re: ‘The Growing Rage Against PDP In Delta State’; APC Lied Again In Shameless Hoax Headline – PDP

PRESS RELEASE

APC Lied Again In Shameless Hoax Headline

The attention of the Delta State PDP Campaign Council, has again been drawn to another diatribe sponsored by the sinking and shameless All Progressives Congress (APC), with the headline: “The growing rage against PDP in Delta State,” written this time, by two hack scribblers with the names – Ted Uwadiusor/Anthony Arugba.

The Deputy Director, Media/Publicity of the PDP Campaign Council and State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, reacting, described the write-up as the job of two hatchet men who, just like their colleagues in the past, made meaningless marks with their messy write-up.

The PDP notes that the headline given to the write-up exposed the writers as impetuous fellows who produced a dirty and disorderly work, produced largely from the figment of the imagination of their sponsors.

Discerning Deltans and other observers have since seen that what was put out was a potpourri of lies against the truth and reality on ground.

Indeed, the first lie is the headline which gave the impression that there’s extreme anger against PDP in Delta State. If anything, the growing rage is in fact against the APC, who Deltans have come to know as a lack-lustre party, one that cannot be trusted and believed, and one that lacks true progressive credentials. It is the reason the APC has become the most dumped and abandoned political party in Delta State, by ex-faithful that have now seen the light and made bold to walk away from the drowning political party. And the PDP has been the greatest beneficiary of those dumping the hapless opposition party.

Yes, pieces of evidence abound across all the 270 Wards and 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State, of how erstwhile faithful of the APC jumped ship and by sheer determination crossed over to the PDP. They did this through an open, public declaration of their decision and spiced with the reason they took such a decision. A few examples will suffice:

In Ward 5, Ekwukwu Agbor, Ika South, on November 11, 2022, the former Chairman of the APC in the Ward, Mr. Onyeme Libenson along with his supporters dumped the APC and embraced the PDP. Libenson said: “I have seen the good work being done by the PDP. Our women, traders are doing well because they are receiving help from the PDP administration. Our youths are receiving empowerment from the PDP administration in Delta State. APC has no administration. If APC wins again, things will be difficult for people in Nigeria. Buhari has failed; even the broom, APC symbol has become firewood.”

At Umunede Ward 11, Ika North East LGA, APC Ward 11 Chairman, Mr. Abel Adagbor openly dumped the party and embraced the PDP. He said the APC was not on ground in the Local Government Area.

At Ndokwa West LGA, Ward 1, Eke market, Kwale, the Integrity Ladies led by Philomena Ojeje dumped the APC openly and embraced the PDP. She said: “APC are liars and big deceivers. There’s no road in APC.” Also at Onicha-Ukwuani Ward 5, Chigwe Ojodume, while decamping from the APC said he had been suffering in the APC. “I have returned to the PDP; this broom will be burnt. Now I throw away this broom that should go away with all the bad things associated with it,” he said.

At Ughelli North LGA, Chief Osiobe and his followers dumped the APC for the PDP. Osiobe said: “I am here today to tell you that there’s no other party than the PDP. We are here to tell you that the PDP will win across board in 2023.”

Just on Saturday, February 18, former Secretary of the APC in Delta State and foundation member of the party, Nick Ovuakpore who renounced his membership of the APC openly during the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, received his PDP membership card from the party’s Chairman in Oyede Ward 12, Isoko North LGA, Mr. Joel Orute.

Receiving his PDP membership card, Mr. Ovuakpore promised to bring electoral value to the PDP, saying: “It is incumbent on me to deliver my Unit and Ward to the PDP. I am from Unit 005 of this Ward. The result from my Unit will prove my mettle. I assure you that I will win my Unit and Ward for the PDP in the coming elections.” He described the APC as crisis-ridden and that the party stands no chance at the polls.

The forgoing exposes the lie put up by the political jobbers in their reckless write-up.

The points of eulogies made to try to shore up the image value of the APC Delta State Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has long been deflated and flattened by several write-ups on him that abound in the public domain, that it will be superfluous to warrant repeat here. Except to state that Omo-Agege has no electoral value in the Gubernatorial contest, one being a loner and a soldier without troops. He is on his own, especially as it is said that a tree cannot make a forest.

Incidentally, Omo-Agege’s attack dogs have their focus on His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, who is already on a pedestal higher than Omo-Agege. The one that Omo-Agege has to contend with is the indomitable Delta State PDP Governorship candidate and Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Oborevwori is a tested politician, and grassroots mobiliser; he is street-wise, a quality that Omo-Agege lacks, yet, one among many other qualities that endeared Oborevwori to the PDP family and Deltans in general. He is the man that Ovie Omo-Agege has to contend with.

So, all the fuss for which he is sponsoring hack writers to do against Dr. Okowa is all misplaced aggression. Governor Okowa has already gone past the position that the APC Governorship candidate seeks. Okowa has his eyes on a higher position.

Omo-Agege is therefore advised to face the consequences of his imminent defeat by the one that is already well-positioned to deliver to him that electoral uppercut. That person is Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Ukodo of the universe and Delta State PDP Governorship candidate in the forthcoming March 11th, 2023 election.

With the above, we in the PDP Campaign Council dismiss the silly, poor, and messy message in its headline as a shameless hoax.

