Election 2023: ATIKU MEETS RIVERS STAKEHOLDERS, PROMISES TO COMPLETE EAST/WEST ROAD, REVITALIZE PORTS, OTHER CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN RIVERS STATE

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, held a crucial meeting in Abuja Sunday, 19th of February 2023, with stakeholders of the Rivers state PDP family, including PCC members, traditional Rulers, clergymen, youth and the entire leadership of Atiku’s supporters in the State.

The meeting was a fallout of the party’s inability to hold its presidential rally in Port Harcourt, following threats and actually acts of violence and deliberate intimidation against recognized and well respected PDP leaders in the state, seemingly orchestrated by those who were supposed to provide security to the people.

It would be recalled that the PDP presidential flag bearer had shelved the planned rally in Rivers, already scheduled for February 11, considering the fact that he is a man of peace who believes that his ambition is not worth the blood of those he is campaigning to lead.

AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, reports that in his speech at the meeting, the PDP standard bearer who is also the former vice president of the country (1999-2007), thanked the delegation from Rivers State for their initiative and recalled with nostalgia his long standing relationship with the people of that state, having described himself as a corporate citizen with vast investments that have sustained employment generation for the people of Rivers state.

The Wazirin Adamawa promised that no matter the circumstances, Rivers State will not be left out in the scheme of things, if he wins the February 25, election.

Atiku promised to revitalize the Port Harcourt Port, the Onne Deep Sea Port and will upgrade the Port Harcourt Airport, the Railway line from Port Harcourt to the Northeast and complete the East-West Road.

He also reiterated his economic empowerment agenda at the meeting and mentioned his desire to revamp the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP), urging the people to keep faith with the PDP with a strong assurance that their labor will not be in vain.

Atiku’s campaign Director, Public Communications, Senator Dino Melaye, stated that the meeting was a compensation for the Rivers State rally, which was shelved by the party, owing to the impasse with Governor Nyesom Wike and the clear signals suggesting that the lives of the teeming supporters of the PDP Presidential could be in serious danger with the recent spate of politically motivated violence that had engulfed Rivers State, particularly targeted at those who were in opposition to the Rivers State Governor.

The co-convener, Senator Lee Maeba, assured the PDP of victory in Rivers State, even as he listed some federal projects that Atiku should prioritise in the state, such as the completion of the East-West Road, when he emerges as president.

A major highlight of the well attended meeting, was the presentation of the Certificate of Endorsement to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as their chosen presidential candidate, by the Rivers Youth Community.

The PDP Presidential candidate and Wazirin Adamawa, captured the epoch event on his verified social media handles thus: “Last night, I met with Rivers State Stakeholders in Abuja. I discussed with them why the Rivers Recovery rally was shelved: My ambition is not worth the blood of anyone. I assured them that Rivers State and its people will remain dear to my heart long after the elections. -AA

Sophia Amarachi Nkoro, Liaison Officer, Rivers State, Department Of Strategic Communication, PCMC, who also reported the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) meeting with Rivers State Stakeholders in Abuja, disclosed that present at the meeting were:

The Presidential candidate of the Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria H.E Atiku Abubakar

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP, H.E Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

The PDP National Chairman, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu

The Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council H.E Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

_ Former Deputy Speaker Of HoR, Rt Hon. Austin Adiele Opara.

_ Former Governor Of Rivers State, Chief Sir. Celestine Ngozichim Omehia.

_ Member HoR, Chief Dr Chinyere Igwe.

_ Former National Chairman Of PDP, Sir Prince Uche Secondus.

_ Former Deputy Governor, Engr. Tele Ikuru.

_ Former Minister For Transport, Chief Dr. Abiye Precious Sekibo

– Former Governor of Cross River state Sen. Liyel Imoke

– Former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu

– Former Minister of Police Affairs Adamu Maina Waziri

_ Sen. George Thompson Sekibo

– Sen. Philip Aduda

– Sen. Lee Maeba

– Sen. Abdul Ningi

– Sen. Dino Melaye

_ Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa

_ Dr Gabriel Pidompson.

_ Chief Mrs Nice Alamieyesiegha

– PDP National Organizing Secretary /Director Field Operations for the PDP presidential campaign organization Hon. Umar Bature

– The Director Security for the PDP presidential campaign organization

Brig. Gen Koko Essien Rtd.

And a whole host of other directors, leaders/stakeholders too numerous to mention.

The people of Rivers State are firmly behind the presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and come February 25th Rivers people will make bold the statement of victory, she concluded in her report.