Rivers Debate 2023: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS APOLOGIZES TO RIVERS PEOPLE FOR ABSENCE AT ARISE GUBER DEBATE

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Accord Governorship candidate for Rivers State, in the 2023 general elections, has apologized to Rivers people for his unavoidable absence at the Rivers Gubernatorial Debate, organized by Arise Television, at Hoetel Presidential, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Writing on his verified social media handles, Chief Lulu-Briggs, whose presence had been eargerly anticipated at the Debate, given his very colouful, exciting and hugely successful road shows across the state ahead of the 2023 elections and his refreshing willingness to sincerely engage Rivers people, honestly and transparently on his plans, visions and initiatives to bring prosperity to the State as Governor, attributed his absence to circumstances beyond his control.

He then expressed optimism and readiness to be available and fully participate in the subsequent Debates which are expected to hold before the March 11 Governorship election.

He wrote:

“I’ve always looked forward to an opportunity to rub minds with Rivers people while placing my grand plans for the prosperity of Rivers State on a weighing scale of ideas in a debate with other governorship candidates.

“By God’s special grace, today availed me that chance. Unfortunately, circumstances beyond my control took me out of Rivers State, thus making it difficult for me to attend today’s debate despite my overwhelming desire to be there.

“I take full responsibility for the inconveniences that may have been caused by my inevitable absence, and deeply look forward to a future chance at rubbing minds with Rivers people, and other governorship candidates at the two subsequent debates we understand will happen before the elections.

Yours ceaselessly,

Dumo Lulu-Briggs,

Accord Governorship Candidate,

Rivers State.

19/02/2023.