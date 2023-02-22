Rivers 2023: DUM DEKOR REASSURES OF MORE DEMOCRATIC GAINS

The member representing Khana/ Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has promised to do more for the good people of Khana and Gokana Local Government Areas, if reelected into the Green Chambers.

He gave the assurance while addressing residents of Bori during a rally organised by the Khana PDP Campaign Council on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

The federal lawmaker who chairs the House Committee on Host Communities, told people of Ward 1 that he will not only guarantee them effective representation but will consolidate on the achievements of his first term.

“In just three years of being in the national assembly I have attracted home several developmental projects, from rural electrification project, construction and remodeling of schools, water projects, and even the building of an Information Communication and Technology Center sited in Ward 1, Bori”, he said, adding that plans are on ground to commence the construction of Bori-Kor bridge, and would continue to do more when elected.

Speaking further, Dekor, a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly as well as ex-Works Commissioner in the state, urged the people of Ward 1 and Khana at large not to give their support to candidates or political parties that will return killings to Ogoniland.

He assured them that only the PDP and its candidates can guarantee a greater and prosperous Khana and Ogoni at large.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of the Khana PDP Campaign Council, Dr. Thomas Bariere advised residents of Bori not to vote for candidates or a party who have publicly announced their decision to legalise cultism in Rivers State.

He explained that as a people who have been affected by the negative effects of cultism, Ogonis should resist politicians whose intention is to return the land to the dark days.

“We know what cultism has done to this local government, we also know the numerous lives we’ve lost as a result of cultism that is why we should not vote for any candidate or party that can stand in the house of God and publicly announce its decision to legalise cultism and return this LGA to our dark days”, he stated.

Dr. Thomas urged the people not to pay attention to candidates who only remember Khana when they need votes and forgot them while they occupied prominent positions in government.

“You see all those people troop into the LGA on daily basis trying to deceive you to vote for them in the name of Ogoni turn, do not listen to them, ask them what they did for Khana people while they occupied prominent government positions, ask them where they were when crisis rocked your communities, they don’t have anything to offer you”, he said.

The Director General who is also the Executive Chairman of Khana Local Government Council, further stressed that only a vote for Sir. Siminalayi Fubara, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate; a vote for Senator Barinaada Mpigi, the PDP Senatorial Candidate; a vote for Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, the House of Representatives candidate for Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, and a vote for Mrs Barile Nwakoh the PDP candidate for Khana Constituency and a vote for Barr. Dinebari Loolo, the candidate for Khana Constituency 2, will bring development to Khana.

Also speaking, the PDP Candidate for Khana Constituency, Mrs. Barile Nwakoh, urged the people of Bori especially the women, to see her candidacy as a chance to a new dimension of leadership, stating that she will not only ensure that the voices of Khana women are heard on the floor of the Assembly but will ensure government presence is attracted home.

Barr. Dinebari Loolo, PDP candidate for Khana Constituency 2, in his message to the people of Ward 1, enjoined the people to ensure they vote massively for all PDP candidates come 25th February and 11th March 2023 and expect all round developmental revolution in Khana.

Hon. Barienee Deeyah, the Deputy Leader of the RSHA and member representing Khana Constituency I in the RSHA, in his solidarity speech called on the people of Ward 1 to vote massively for the PDP because only PDP and its candidates would consolidate on achievements recorded during his term.