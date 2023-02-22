Rivers 2023: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS UNVEILS PROSPERITY FOR ALL MANIFESTO; ‘MINIFESTO’ FOR 23 RIVERS LGA’s, AHEAD OF GUBER ELECTION

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Rivers Accord Governorship candidate for the 2023 elections, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, unveiled his Prosperity for All Manifesto and Minifesto for the 23 LGAs of Rivers State, in a well attended Pan Rivers Town Hall Meeting, which took place at the Ark Event centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Present at the exceptionally post-modern, digitally packaged unveiling ceremony, masterfully compered by the duo of veteran broadcaster Mablas Macaulay Akpoloma Jnr and the award winning OAP Obrory Ivy Fakae, were the National Chairman of Accord, Hon. Mohammed Lawal Nalado and his team from the Accord national Secretariat, Chairman of Rivers Accord, Sir. Nnanna Onyekwere, Chairman of the Dumo Lulu-Briggs Campaign Council and distinguished Legal scholar, Prof. Allwell Muzan, DG, Dumo Lulu-Briggs Campaign Council, Rt. Hon Elder Iyk Oji, Deputy Governorship candidate, Rivers Accord Princess Hilda Tambari Dream, as well as Accord party chieftains in the state and Accord Rivers candidates contesting various elective positions, including Hon. Nenubari Princess Nlenwa, the Accord candidate, contesting for Tai constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, amongst others.

The coloufully packaged, graphically enhanced 36 pages Manifesto and 28 pages Minifesto, delivered in high definition power-point excel presentation, gives a detailed and comprehensive breakdown of how he intends to embrace and implement a revolutionary economic and administrative module which will deliver prosperity to Rivers State by harnessing the unique attributes and resources inherent in all the 23 local government areas of the state.

It has often been posited that a minifesto explains why small ideas matter in a world of grand narratives, and it is against this backdrop that what Dumo Lulu-Briggs has achiveved with his Minifesto’ is to illustrate how the world of Rivers State and Rivers people will change for the better when a single individual does something new. He demonstrated especially with his pocket manifesto for the 23 Local Government Area in the state how, in this day and age which embraces the innovative thrusts of visionary ideas,

The manifesto and minifesto, which is driven by a radical but very achievable vision to shore up the state GDP from it’s present $20billion to $350billion, outlines the practical and pragmatic initiatives of his administration to galvanize state wide industrialization, agrobased mechanized, plantation and non plantation farming/ production and massive jobs creation, complemented by committed and radical educational and social welfare reforms to ensure easy access to education for the children of the rich and poor, better life for the aged and physically challenged as well as jobs and vocational entrepreneural skills and empowerment for youths and women, to mention but few achivements highlighted in the manifesto/minifesto.

Nia’Bari Fakae, SA Media, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Accord Governorship Candidate, Rivers State, summarized the manifesto/minifesto unveiling thus:

“Today 21st February 2023, the Governorship candidate of the Accord in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu Briggs unveiled his Manifesto and Mini-festos. The Accord flag bearer spoke to his plans of bringing prosperity to all in the state as he showed his Prosperity Map for Rivers State, with specific developmental project for all Local Government Area.

“Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the first politician to create a detailed pathway to prosperity for all local government areas in Rivers State captured as his “Minifesto”, pointed out that for our state to move from its paltry 20Billion Dollar GDP, to his projected 350 Billion in 12 to 15 years, every unique potential of each LGA must be harnessed.

“Speaking to the audience, a cross section of captains of industry, religious leaders, business people and stakeholders of the state, the accord flagbearer recognized the untapped potential in many Rivers towns, assuring that his administration shall revive the kono beach in Khana amongst others.

“He hinted that he plans to build cities like the Energy City at Soku, a Tech City in Emohua, with fully mechanized farming settlements in Ahoada, Omoku, and Bori and more to boost the collective economy of the state attract investors.

“Speaking further, Dumo Lulu-Briggs harped on the need to engage the Rivers Youths gainfully, he pledged that his administration shall build industries that will absolve the youths of the state.

He had this to say;

‘We take into cognizance the fact that we have four divisions and each of those divisions were intended to become cities. So, in all the infrastructural development from our blueprint for all of those areas, we shall do that with city status in mind.

‘So, hopefully, Bori will no longer be a glorified municipal council, Bori will become a thriving metropolitan city, so will Degema and Ahaoda, in line with Portharcourt. We will build up the the mono-rail project because we intend for Portharcourt to become a mega-city. We shall get the best of Engineering advice to see how best we can use the mono-rail.

‘Our people are trapped in the quagmire of poverty set by their leaders. Today, our very own young men and women have become the generation too old today to be something and too old tomorrow to be anything. Therefore, we cannot afford to be deficient with the courage necessary for us to rise and to ensure that there was nothing that threatened our common future…”

The Accord Rivers State Governorship Candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, writing on his verified social media handles, made this solemn pledge to the people as he unveiled his prosperity for all manifesto and minifesto:

“Rivers people should be rest assured that the path to prosperity has been set before them, and a vote for Accord will unlock this path. My promise of prosperity for all is very intentional, because we all deserve opportunities in life. A lot of work went into the piecing together of the manifesto and the “Mini-festo”, and I am glad I have shared my sincere intentions for Rivers people.

“I refuse to be the politician who just doles out promises without clear steps of achieving them. Thus, the manifesto is my covenant to Rivers people, and the “Mini-festo” is how I deliver on the promise for each local government area.

“I challenge the people of Rivers State to trust me with an initial four (4) years that will stir this state into astronomical levels of prosperity, and another 4 to firm the foundation of the state prosperity to stay on autopilot. We are not just making promises, we have painstakingly mapped out the best pathway obtainable for every local government area to be prosperous in our state.

“I am the only candidate with a “Mini-Festo”.

“The idea for the “Mini-Festo” is one that truly captures “ALL” in Rivers State. It is one thing to promise prosperity, while leaving your “how” as a mystery; it is another to say “there will be prosperity for all”, and the people see how their own communities partake in your plan. The people deserve to know how the promise will be delivered, and that is what my minifesto does.

“The minifesto shows you all the faucets that must be opened for our people to be flooded with prosperity. Each project proposed was well thought of, with enabling policies already being curated. This is how I stay accountable to every region, as my job will be discovering more profitable opportunities for our dear state.

“I say a big thank you to all the teams and committees that contributed to the success of the unveiling.

“I specially thank the Accord national President, Legal Adviser and the team of executives that came to show support.

“I thank the clergy and all our special guests who came from all over the world.

“Ultimately, I thank you, my dear Rivers People, for giving me the podium and opening the door of your hearts to me.