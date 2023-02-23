2023 Elections: Artisans, CAN, Civil Servants, Others Endorse Elumelu for Re-election; Pledge Support for Atiku/Okowa, Oborevwori/Onyeme, Others

Ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, more group in Delta State have endorsed the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ndudi Elumelu for re-election.

Groups including highly influential Artisan Association of Nigeria, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) among others in Delta State unanimously adopted Elumelu for re-election at the National Assembly election scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The Minority Leader who represents Aniocha/Oshimi Federal Constituency of Delta State was on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in Asaba, Delta State Capital, endorsed by the groups along with the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, his running mate Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, his Deputy, Chief Monday Onyeme and all other candidates of the Party in the State.

It would be recalled that Elumelu had continued to receive the endorsement of groups and communities in his Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency ahead of the elections.

Speaking at the event, the Minority Leader thanked the groups for their support and urged Nigerians to vote massively for the PDP at the elections, noting that the Party’s antecedents were clear indication that it was the Party of choice.

Elumelu who is PDP House of Representatives Candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency noted that the endorsement was significant coming from non-partisan Nigerians.

According to Elumelu, “This particular endorsement of our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, our own dear humble, visionary and performing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as well as other candidates of our Party, including my humble self, is significant coming from non-partisan Nigerians who are driven by sheer patriotism in recognition of the leadership qualities; experience, integrity, capacity and of course, the achievements of the PDP candidates.

“Your unanimous support at this time is, therefore, heartwarming and points to the inevitable sweeping victory for our Party at all levels of the 2023 general elections in Delta State and Nigeria at large.

“I have also been made aware that your decision in endorsing the PDP Candidates reflects the direction of millions of your comrades in other states of the federation, particularly for the Atiku/Okowa ticket.

“The endorsement, however, does not come to me as a surprise, given the ability of patriotic Nigerians as yourselves to sieve and make the right decision in the overall interest of our nation at this critical time.

“The PDP Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, a very humble, affectionate, honest and selfless Pan Nigeria leader has over the years distinguished himself as a statesman with the ready blueprint, capacity, required experience, broadmindedness and readiness to lead, unify and return our nation on the path of peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

“In the same vein, our Vice-Presidential Candidate, our own Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has also distinguished himself as a seasoned administrator with unprecedented achievements in massive infrastructural, human capital development and citizen empowerment in all spheres of life.

“This endorsement by the Association of Artisans, I believe, is in further appreciation of Governor Okowa’s efforts in retooling skill acquisition system in Delta state which led to the unprecedented burst of thousands of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) benefiting millions of citizens across our State and beyond.

“In a similar vein, our Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates, our governorship candidate, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, his running mate, Hon. Monday Onyeme, as well as PDP “Delta State House of Assembly Candidates, have distinguished themselves as patriots who are committed to selfless service for the wellbeing of the people at our various levels of leadership engagements.

“It is, therefore, our firm belief that with the duo of Atiku Abubakar and Sen. Dr. Okowa, in the presidency and other PDP candidates in their various positions, Nigerians will experience a new lease of life of peace and economic prosperity.”

The lawmaker insisted that PDP had shown the capacity to rescue Nigeria from its current ugly state, stressing that the Party had in the past led the nation from abyss to glory until the APC came, reversed the milestones achieved by the PDP and put the nation in the current abysmal state.

He lamented that the APC brought untold hardship to the country and urged Nigerians to use the elections to redeem the nation by voting in Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria.

Others who spoke including the Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission and a renowned Political Leader in the State, Chief Nkem Okwuofu, enjoined them to take the message to every nook and cranny of the State adding that the PDP was ready to redirect the nation’s economy.

While commending the Vice-presidential candidate of the Party and the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which according to him has been of immense benefit to the Association, the Chairman of the Artisans Association, Ifeanyi Abinum, appreciated Hon. Elumelu for his excellent representation in the National Assembly.

He assured that members of the association across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State are ready to vote for all PDP candidates in the elections.

Elumelu, ahead of the weekend’s election also engaged and secured the overwhelming endorsements of members of CAN, as well as workers in MDAs, NUT and NULGE in the four Local Government Areas of the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.

He also met with non-indigenes in the Federal Constituency as well as Landlord Associations where he had meaningful interactions and also intervened on their urgent and immediate needs.