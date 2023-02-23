Decamped Aide to Delta Dep. Speaker, DTHA Makes U-turn, Returns to the PDP; Says APC Lacks Focus, Cohesion

ASABA/Nigeria: A Former Aide to the Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Chuks Ukpese had describe the All Progressive Congress, APC as a party without focus, and cohesion, which is only existing in the imagination of few elements in the state.

Ukpese, who was a Private Secretary, and Domestic Assistant to the Deputy Speaker, stated this on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 when he visited his former boss to apologise for the embracement his actions caused him and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state.

The former Aide, who was escorted to the reconciliation meeting by Hon Evivie, Ovuakpoye, Member Representing Isoko South Constituency, said that he decided to retrace his footstep immediately he realized the mistake he had made, which was through the handiwork of some APC members who deceived him to leave his Boss, and the PDP, for better opportunity in the opposition party.

“I have comeback to apologise to you my Oga, and also to our great party, the PDP.”

“I took a wrong decision to decamp to the APC, I was deceived by those who told me, there are better opportunities in the party, but when I got there, I saw the party.”

“The APC is nothing but a group of people who lack focus, and cohesion. I had realized my mistakes, I am sorry for what I had done to you and the party.” He said.

In his response, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Ochor Ochor, welcomed him back, and said its always proper for man to forgive, when an offender realizes his or her mistake and come forward to apologise.

He however, charged him to go forward and work for the victory of the PDP in the forthcoming elections in his Local Government Area, and the state.