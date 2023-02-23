DELTA PDP DIRECTS ALL PRESIDENTIAL/ POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS TO STOP BY MIDNIGHT, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2023

PRESS STATEMENT

23RD FEBRUARY, 2023

DELTA PDP CAMPAIGN COUNCIL DISCLAIMER ON POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENTS/CLOSE OF CAMPAIGNS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta State Campaign Council, wishes to alert our Local Government Campaign Organizations, Ward/Unit Campaign Outfits, and support groups amongst others, to TAKE NOTE that political campaigns ends at midnight, today, Thursday, 23rd February, 2023.

As a responsible political party that believes in and respects the rule of law, we call on all affiliate groups to pull down all campaign advertisements in the social media, in newspapers, magazines, radio, and television stations, in obedience and adherence to the electoral rules and guidelines for the 2023 general elections.

We, therefore call on all such groups to immediately comply with the electoral rules which bars and forbids political advertisements 24 hours before the elections.

We further wish to emphasize that the Delta State PDP Campaign Council will not take responsibility for any infringement, as anyone found culpable will be held fully responsible and bear the punitive consequences that may arise therefrom.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant law enforcement agencies, are hereby put on Notice that the Delta State PDP Campaign Council, by this Public Statement, completely exonerates itself from any subsequent breaches that may occur and will take no responsibility for any infraction or contravention of the established guidelines, should anyone flout this regulation.

Please be informed and guided accordingly.

Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza,

Deputy Director, Media & Publicity,

Delta PDP Campaign Council/ State Publicity Secretary,

Delta State PDP.