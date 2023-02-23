Celebration, Delta News, News

Former SSG Rejoices with High Chief Eta on His Diamond Jubilee Anniversary

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has felicitated with High Chief Enahoro Eta, Iyasere of Oyede Kingdom as he turns 60 years.

In a goodwill message issued in Asaba, Macaulay said that Eta had been a diligent and resourceful personality over the years.

He noted that the Iyasere of Oyede has successfully grew his business empire, Skyward Resources Group Ltd. to an enviable and reputable outfit to be reckoned with.

The former SSG particularly commended his generous and philanthropic lifestyle stressing that it has impacted positively on many youths and women especially in the Isoko axis.

“I celebrate and cherish you on this unique day of your life especially as you gloriously hit the diamond jubilee mark.

“As you berth at the sixth floor may the good Lord sustain and even take you higher in divine health, innermost peace, joy and contentment on all sides,” Macaulay stated.

Signed:

Comrade (Chief) Ovuozourie S. Macaulay

Former SSG, Delta State and Okiroro of Isoko Nation. AFHSN

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.