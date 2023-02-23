Former SSG Rejoices with High Chief Eta on His Diamond Jubilee Anniversary

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has felicitated with High Chief Enahoro Eta, Iyasere of Oyede Kingdom as he turns 60 years.

In a goodwill message issued in Asaba, Macaulay said that Eta had been a diligent and resourceful personality over the years.

He noted that the Iyasere of Oyede has successfully grew his business empire, Skyward Resources Group Ltd. to an enviable and reputable outfit to be reckoned with.

The former SSG particularly commended his generous and philanthropic lifestyle stressing that it has impacted positively on many youths and women especially in the Isoko axis.

“I celebrate and cherish you on this unique day of your life especially as you gloriously hit the diamond jubilee mark.

“As you berth at the sixth floor may the good Lord sustain and even take you higher in divine health, innermost peace, joy and contentment on all sides,” Macaulay stated.

Signed:

Comrade (Chief) Ovuozourie S. Macaulay

Former SSG, Delta State and Okiroro of Isoko Nation. AFHSN