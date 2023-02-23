National Assembly Election: FORMER REPS CANDIDATES ENDORSE DUM DEKOR AS SOLE CANDIDATE

The Forum of Former House of Representatives Candidates in Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency of Rivers State, has endorsed the candidacy of Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor as sole candidate in Saturday’s National Assembly election, for House of Representatives.

The group, in a statement on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after a meeting, said the endorsement of the federal lawmaker is premised on what they listed to include several life transforming programmes, human capital developments and poverty alleviation through several enterpreneural schemes carried out to empower his constituents.

In the statement which was signed by Chairman of the Forum, Philips Douglas Barikura, the group said: “His timely intervention in ensuring that the insecurity ravaging communities in Khana and Gokana LGAs was brought to a halt with the aid of government security agencies which he personally financed at the peak of cult/bandits attacks in Ogoniland”.

The group went on: “He provided and equipped the Nigeria Police Division, Taaba in Khana LGA which has endeared the people of Khana LGA to him”.

The Forum also disclosed that Dum Dekor’s advocacy for the creation of State Police, establishment of mangrove agency and call for easing up of the Ogoni Clean-up process were some of the reasons to addused to urge other candidates to step down for Rt. Hon Dekor.

“We make bold to state that come February 25, 2023, we shall mobilize all our members and supporters to vote massively for Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor and he shall win by the grace of God”, the statement concluded.

Aside Mr. Johnbull Tammy, a National Officer, others present at the meeting were Barizomdu Kpea, Dumbari N. Bii, Princewill Dekii, Michael Bona and Menegbo Austin.

Also present to carry out the endorsement were Henry Nalelo, Sunday Boboh and Baridi Baravil.