PDP PCC Condemns Attack On TV, Radio Station In Rivers, Calls For Full Investigation; Accuses Gov Wike Of  Fuelling Crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, has condemned the bombing of Wish FM 99.5 and Atlantic Television in Port-Harcourt by unknown gunmen.

Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu condemned the incident in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Aniagwu while thanking God that no life was lost during the attack said that the attack is injurious to the growth of democracy and amounts to intimidation of free press.

He said the attack raises tension ahead of the election and had become a growing trend in Rivers with the attendant uncomplimentary remarks by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Governor Wike’s continuing language and diatribe is what has created the environment for these attacks. Thus making him an accesary after the fact.

“Also worrisom is the promulgation of pletora of obnoxious executive orders targeted at strangulating the political space and haunding those with opposing views”.

Aniagwu said that the people of Rivers deserved better than the current insecurity pervading the state orchestrated by state actors and called on the security agencies to investigate the attacks with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

“We are calling on the international observers, the international community and the international criminal court to please pay attention to what is happening in Rivers with a view to bringing the pepertrators of violence to justice.

Aniagwu Charles

PDP PCC Spokesman