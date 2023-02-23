SATURDAY’S POLL: Siakpere Urges Deltans To Vote PDP Candidates; Says Saturday’s PDP success Guarantees Oborevwori’s Victory

Less than 48 hours to the take off of the 2023 general elections, the Director General of the Siakpere Team for Chief Sheriff Oborevwori for Governorship of Delta State, Mr. John Ewhubare Siakpere, LLM, has renewed the pleas to Deltans to vote for the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Presidential and National assembly elections coming up on Saturday.

Mr. Siakpere, a United Kingdom-based Lawyer, in a statement made available in the early hours of Thursday, said the success of PDP in the Saturday’s election would serve as prelude and impetus to the victory of the Governorship Candidate of the party in the state, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, in the governorship election slated for March 11th, 2023.

It will be recalled that Mr. John Ewhubare Siakpere founded the Siakepere Team for Oborevwori, which has been crisscrossing the state, especially the Okpe kingdom, made up of Okpe and Sapele Local Government Areas, to solicit for support for Oborevwori to emerge as governor of Delta State in the March 11th election.

Mr. Siakepere has spearheaded relentless appeals to his Okpe kinsmen to support Oborevwori, who he regarded as the divine vehicle to realise the age-long crave of the Okpe to produce the governor of the state.

Mr. Siakpere, a renowned advocate of the development of Okpe kingdom, who is also one of the leaders of Okpe Union, UK, is also galvanising diaspora support for Oborevwori, especially in the UK.

In the statement he made available to newsmen through electronic e-mail on Thursday, Siakpere said the commitment of PDP to win the elections 5/5 would be put into test on Saturday.

Urging Okpe citizens not to treat Saturday’s election with levity and non-challance, Siakepe said a solid foundation for Oborevwori’s sucess on March 11, would have been laid by PDP’s victory in the Presidential and National Assembly election of February 25th.

Specifically, he reiterated the calls on his Okpe brothers and sisters to come out e-mass on Saturday to vote for all PDP candidates, adding that the outcome of Saturday’s elections in Okpe kingdom would go a long way to convince Deltans that Okpe citizens were seriously and genuinely committed into having their kinsman as a successor to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said, “Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections is a litmus test for the Okpe Kingdom’s clamour to have a governor of the state. We must win those three elections for PDP in Okpe kingdom in order to convince other Deltans that we are serious to have an Okpe governor.”

“We talked about 5/5 and 3 of the five elections are coming up this Saturday, which is about 48 hours from now. We have to win the first 3 in order to be able to score 5/5. We should not treat the first election with levity and non-challelance.”

“The first election is the foundation of our governorship bid in Okpe. No one should say it’s only the governorship election that concerns the Okpe people because any political party that wins the Presidential election has got an upper hand over others and the governorship and house of assembly election of Saturday, March 11th becomes a fait accompli for such political party.”

“Put the PDP in comfort zone ahead of the March 11th elections by winning the first 3 elections of this Saturday for PDP. Let us have 3/3 on Saturday, February 25th and 2/2 on Saturday, March 11th. It’s by doing so that we can score our 5/5 that we have been clamouring for. The victory for PDP in the 3 elections of this Saturday is a morale booster for us to win and record victory 2/2 effortlessly in the two elections of March 11th,” Mr. Siakpere, further advised.