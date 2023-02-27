Delta 2023: NED NWOKO WINS DELTA NORTH SENATORIAL SEAT

Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko

Prince Ned Nwoko, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has won the Delta North Senatorial contest in the just concluded February 25 national assembly elections Nationwide.

Hon. Prince Nwoko was declared winner of the keenly contested election, by the i in a hard fought electoral battle for the political soul of Anioma Senatorial zone,

The INEC returning officer for the senatorial elections, Dr. (Mrs) Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, announced that that Hon. Ned Nwoko scored a total of 92,514 votes, to defeat the Labour Party candidate, Barr. Kennedy Onochie Kanma who scored 86,121 votes.

According to her, the PDP senatorial candidate, Nwoko won in Aniocha North, Ika North East, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani LGAs to emerge winner while the Labour Party won Ika South, Aniocha South, Oshimili South and Oshimili North LGAs.

Below is the break down of the results:

Barr. Kennedy Kanma (l) and Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko (r)

DELTA NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT ELECTION RESULTS

Ndokwa East

PDP. 9,610

APC 6,000

LP 2,151

ANIOCHA SOUHT

PDP 7,623

APC 2,838

LP. 10,432

ANIOCHA NORTH

PDP 8,193

APC 2,276

LP 5,936

IKA NORTH EAST

PDP 19,055

APC 2,854

LP 7,023

IKA SOUTH

PDP 9,546

APC. 5,179

LP 14,134

OSHIMILI NORTH

PDP 8327

APC 4,202

LP 9,003

NDOKWA WEST

PDP13,434

APC 7,162

LP 5,360

OSHIMILI SOUTH

PDP 9,676

APC 2,303

LP 30,993

UKWUANI

PDP 7050

APC 4003

LP 3025

GRAND TOTAL VOTES SCORED.

PDP. 92,514

APC. 36,816

LP. 88,057