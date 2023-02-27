Delta Politics, News

Delta 2023: NED NWOKO WINS DELTA NORTH SENATORIAL SEAT

Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko

Prince Ned Nwoko, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has won the Delta North Senatorial contest in the just concluded February 25 national assembly elections Nationwide.

Hon. Prince Nwoko was declared winner of the keenly contested election, by the i in a hard fought electoral battle for the political soul of Anioma Senatorial zone,

The INEC returning officer for the senatorial elections, Dr. (Mrs) Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, announced that that Hon. Ned Nwoko scored a total of 92,514 votes, to defeat the Labour Party candidate, Barr. Kennedy Onochie Kanma who scored 86,121 votes.

According to her, the PDP senatorial candidate, Nwoko won in Aniocha North, Ika North East, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani LGAs to emerge winner while the Labour Party won Ika South, Aniocha South, Oshimili South and Oshimili North LGAs.

Below is the break down of the results:

Barr. Kennedy Kanma (l) and Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko (r)

DELTA NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT ELECTION RESULTS

Ndokwa East
PDP. 9,610
APC 6,000
LP 2,151

ANIOCHA SOUHT
PDP 7,623
APC 2,838
LP. 10,432

ANIOCHA NORTH
PDP 8,193
APC 2,276
LP 5,936

IKA NORTH EAST
PDP 19,055
APC 2,854
LP 7,023

IKA SOUTH
PDP 9,546
APC. 5,179
LP 14,134

OSHIMILI NORTH
PDP 8327
APC 4,202
LP 9,003

NDOKWA WEST
PDP13,434
APC 7,162
LP 5,360

OSHIMILI SOUTH
PDP 9,676
APC 2,303
LP 30,993

UKWUANI
PDP 7050
APC 4003
LP 3025

GRAND TOTAL VOTES SCORED.

PDP. 92,514

APC. 36,816

LP.  88,057

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.