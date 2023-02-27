Delta 2023: NED NWOKO WINS DELTA NORTH SENATORIAL SEAT

Prince Ned Nwoko, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has won the Delta North Senatorial contest in the just concluded February 25 national assembly elections Nationwide.
Hon. Prince Nwoko was declared winner of the keenly contested election, by the i in a hard fought electoral battle for the political soul of Anioma Senatorial zone,
The INEC returning officer for the senatorial elections, Dr. (Mrs) Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, announced that that Hon. Ned Nwoko scored a total of 92,514 votes, to defeat the Labour Party candidate, Barr. Kennedy Onochie Kanma who scored 86,121 votes.
According to her, the PDP senatorial candidate, Nwoko won in Aniocha North, Ika North East, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani LGAs to emerge winner while the Labour Party won Ika South, Aniocha South, Oshimili South and Oshimili North LGAs.
Below is the break down of the results:
DELTA NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT ELECTION RESULTS
Ndokwa East
PDP. 9,610
APC 6,000
LP 2,151
ANIOCHA SOUHT
PDP 7,623
APC 2,838
LP. 10,432
ANIOCHA NORTH
PDP 8,193
APC 2,276
LP 5,936
IKA NORTH EAST
PDP 19,055
APC 2,854
LP 7,023
IKA SOUTH
PDP 9,546
APC. 5,179
LP 14,134
OSHIMILI NORTH
PDP 8327
APC 4,202
LP 9,003
NDOKWA WEST
PDP13,434
APC 7,162
LP 5,360
OSHIMILI SOUTH
PDP 9,676
APC 2,303
LP 30,993
UKWUANI
PDP 7050
APC 4003
LP 3025
GRAND TOTAL VOTES SCORED.
PDP. 92,514
APC. 36,816
LP. 88,057