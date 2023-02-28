Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

NASS Election: Elumelu Campaign Rejects Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency Election Result

The Campaign Organization of Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency election rejects in its entirety the National Assembly election results for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency Federal Constituency, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The election and results particularly those from Aniocha South and Oshimili South Local Government Areas are marred by irregularities, process manipulations, massive over voting, voter intimidation as well as other infractions which were earlier raised at the collation center.

The outcome of the election as declared by INEC is therefore not a true reflection of the wishes and aspiration of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and as such cannot be accepted under any guise whatsoever.

Rt, Hon Elumelu appreciates the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency for their unflinching support and assured that every step will be taken within the ambit of the Law to recover the mandate.

Signed:

Barrister Tony Okebunor

Director General