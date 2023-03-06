Rivers Guber 2023: ACCORD HOLDS GRAND FINALE RALLY AT ABONNEMA

ACCORD HOLDS GRAND FINALE RALLY AT ABONNEMA

The Accord party in Rivers will hold the grand finale of its governorship campaign in Abonnema Town on Thursday 9TH MARCH.

Speaking to newsmen in his office, the Director, Media and Communication, Dumo Lulu-Briggs Governorship Campaign Council, Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo said that the party decided to end its governorship campaign rallies at the hometown of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as a measure of appreciation to the community that gave such an illustrious son to Rivers State.

Ijuye-Dagogo therefore calls on the good people of Akuku-Toru, Degema, Asari-Toru and all adjoining LGAs to grace the occasion in solidarity with Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs who for the first time in his political career, is on the governorship ballot without any encumbrances whatsoever.

“The Accord governorship campaign train will righly terminate at the Abonnema hometown of our governorship flag bearer, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as a way of appreciating the ancient town for giving Rivers State such an illustrious son.

“It is also to erase any iota of doubt that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs remains on the ballot for the March 11th governorship and House of Assembly elections. I therefore call on the good people of Akuku-Toru, Degema, Asari-Toru and all adjoining LGAs to turn out en masse to give this rear gem a rousing welcome”.

Kalada Wilson

Deputy Director, Media and Communication

Dumo Lulu-Briggs Governorship Campaign Council

06/03/23