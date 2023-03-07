MACAULAY, FORMER DELTA SSG, STEPS DOWN AS DIR. GENERAL, WUEDA; RESIGNS FROM PDP

– By Stella Odika

It was a moment of shock and mixed feelings today as the Director General of Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), Comrade. Ovuozourie Macaulay mentioned his resignation from the ruling party PDP to the management and staff of the Agency.

Macaulay highlighted his working experience with some of the management staff and expressed his gratitude to them for the cordial working relationship he had with them, especially the Director of Project, Engr. Bemigho Ofoeyeno whom he stressed he worked closely with due to the sensitivity of his position by ensuring that the Agency projects are well executed as expected and not compromising standard, commended him for his capability and commitment towards the activities of the Agency.

“I enjoyed working with the staff, and I thought I will be with you people until my tenure will formally expire. I thank the Governor for the offer and exposing me to other aspects of Government after being in Government without break for the past twenty years, and the experience I had in these three and the half years in this Agency were quite different from the twenty years plus experience I had which made me to know that there were other aspects one can find himself in government.”he said.

“I actually came into the Agency with high expectations and hope of transforming Warri/Uvwie and Environs to cities that would be recon with in any part of the world, and I’m only a messenger and no messenger can deliver more than what he his given, and at this point even if not much as expected, the Warri people have something to be happy about as the flooding problem has been drastically reduced. I am stoping here today and I hope whoever comes to take over from me will continue from where I stop.” he stressed.

“I have left PDP, the party that gave me this appointment and I cannot continue to keep their appointment when I have left the party, so I find it necessary to come down today to thank all of you very sincerely and to pick whatever I have left.” he mentioned.

Macaulay expressed appreciation to the two Monarch in the area, the Olu of Warri and the Ovie of Uvwie for their understanding all through his stay, stating that they will continue to be his Fathers at that level.

Moreso, he thanked the Journalists in Warri for being very kind to him by projecting the problem of the Agency to the Governor whenever they met with him even without him saying anything to them regarding the Agency.

The new Director of Administration and Finance, Mr. Esi S. O appreciated Comrade Macaulay for being a great boss, adding that he had the best experience and achievement in service while he worked with him many years ago.

The Director of Project of the Agency, Engr. Bemigho Ofeoyeno appreciated and thanked Comrade. Macaulay for his selfless leadership style and his fatherly care towards all staff as well as the great experience he had working with him.

“Thank you so much sir for the privilege given to us to work with you, and we pray that wherever life takes you to more of God’s blessings will locate you there.” he said.

In their response, the Director of Investment, Mr. Kingdom Appih and the Chief Accountant of the Agency, Mrs. Ejiro Egbema also expressed gratitude to the out gone DG for his assesability and selfless nature in ensuring that staff are well taken care of even at his own expense.

Other management staff also pour out their expression of gratitude to the out gone DG and wish him well in his future endeavors.

Stella Odika

PRO, WUEDA

Comrade Ovuozuorie Macaulay’s letter of resignation as Director General of WUEDA, is published below:

His Excellency

The Governor of Delta State

Government House,

Asaba.

March 3, 2023

Through:

Secretary to the State Government

Governor’s Office,

Asaba.

Sir,

Letter of Resignation

I wish to humbly resign my appointment as the Director General of the Warri, Uwvie and Environs Area Development Agency (WUEDA) with effect from March 3, 2023.

The decision to resign my appointment as DG of WUEDA is informed solely by personal considerations.

I appreciate His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the opportunity given me to serve the State in this capacity.

Attached herewith is a Bank Cheque of N417,000 (Four Hundred and Seventeen Thousand Naira Only) being in lieu of notice for one month.

Kindly accept my assurances and cooperation whenever the need arises.

Warmest regards

Yours Faithfully,

Comrade (Chief) Ovuozourie S. Macaulay