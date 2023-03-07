March 11: WHY DELTANS SHOULD VOTE FOR SHERIFF OBOREVWORI AS GOVERNOR – By Geo Edesiri

With the Governorship and House of Assembly elections around the corner, it has become necessary to examine factors that voters ought to consider in reaching the final decision to cast their votes for candidates. This interrogation is specially for the benefit of the voters in Delta State.

Therefore, one believes that voters in Delta State necessarily need to consider the factors of identifying the virtues of competence, integrity, character, ability to deliver on electoral promises, soundness of mind, and physical ability. But also very important is the need to consider the issue of experience of a candidate vis-a-vis the knowledge or skill that one has acquired from doing a job or activity.

Therefore, the people of Delta State as they prepare to vote, one expects that they will examine each candidate and make their decisions based on the above factors as well as factors that a candidate possesses like being a grassroots person, one who understands the yearnings of the people and can relate with them at their levels. In other words, Deltans should examine candidates who have the ability to relate with the high and the low in society. In other words, the local content quality of candidates must be an essential desideratum because such a candidate is better placed to identify with the needs and desires of the people. Such a candidate is not an elitist person; this feature is an uncommon endowment that makes such a candidate better placed in relating with people of the grassroots.

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) possesses these factors in abundance, including being a certified and tested Christian and a notable philanthropist. These are rare factors that distinguish him as a man that should fit the bill of a Governor that is endowed with the milk of human kindness.

It is also necessary to let Deltans not to be carried away by sentiments that are the products of petty grudges and anger that have degenerated into misplaced aggression coming from a segment of disenchanted politicians formally in the PDP fold who have now pitched tent and are working for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC). Deltans must in making their choice to cast votes take note of why APC must never be considered because of the sufferings that the Federal Government administration of the party has brought Nigerians into.

Deltans and other voters must examine how the APC has brought insecurity, especially with the menace of Fulani herdsmen who have made life unbearable for our farmers, whose crops and source of livelihood have been adversely affected. What did Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the one seeking votes to be Governor do when Deltans were faced with the challenge of the rampaging activities of the AK-47-wielding herdsmen? How many of the herdsmen did he help to arrest and bring to book? As Deputy Senate President, what did he do to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to bring the plight of the suffering Deltans to the notice of the President?

Truth is that Omo-Agege and cohorts looked away while Deltans faced torture inflicted on them by the herdsmen. He lost the discipline of a patriotic Deltan to make a case for them just because he wanted to be in the good books of President Buhari. This is why voters must reject Omo-Agege as Governor because his record of service fell short of the expectations of Deltans. He does not deserve their votes.

But Oborevwori as Speaker, worked assiduously with the executive arm to nip the situation in the bud. The efforts culminated in the passing of the anti-open grazing law passed by the House of Assembly, as well as a law creating the Delta Hawk security outfit that has helped to go after daredevil agents of insecurity. This has to a large extent eased the insecurity situation in the State, so much so that persons running away from the scourge of insecurity in their States have now found Delta State as a safe and secure haven to live in.

This consideration, in my view, stands Rt. Hon. Oborevwori in good stead to deserve the votes of Deltans on March 11. This stands him better to continue and improve on what Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done so far. This he has encapsulated in his vision ‘to keep Delta State ahead in all aspects of social and economic wellbeing,” with the mission “To run an open, responsive Government that meets the needs and aspirations of our people through infrastructural development, growth in human capital and improved social harmony.”

Oborevwori as Governor will hit the ground running by building on the legacies and foundation already built by Governor Okowa. He does not need to begin to learn afresh, which will take time. The features of Governors are already in place, he will only need minor but meaningful adjustments that will not need any time wasting to accomplish and get to work.

Delta State should consider the above issues as very germane for continuity and Sheriff Oborevwori is the man that fits the bill along with his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme. You don’t go to University to acquire experience. It was acquired on the job and for eight solid years Oborevwori has been in the saddle as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. He has the experience to deliver M.O.R.E to Deltans.

Deltans must be careful to vote in the right person and not those who seek to undermine the oneness and unity of the people of the State. Let’s not give room for the unity in Delta State to be compromised. Sheriff Oborevwori is the man that will build on this important legacy.

Sheriff Oborevwori is it. Vote Sheriff Oborevwori come March 11, 2023.

© Edesiri wrote in from Asaba.