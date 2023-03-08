Rivers Guber Election: DUM DEKOR APPEALS TO OGONIS TO VOTE SIMINALAYI FUBARA

With three days to the all important Governorship and State Assembly Elections in Rivers State, the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dukor has appealed to Ogonis to troop out en masse and vote for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

He said it is crystal clear from all indices that Sim Fubara is a divine choice for Rivers people, adding that his candidacy satisfies both the upland and riverine requirements in the State.

Reeling out strong reasons why Ogonis should vote for Sim Fubara, Dum Dekor said: “Sim is our brother from Opobo and Opobo is in the Rivers South East Senatorial District. He has supported and touched the lives of many Ogoni people even from his days as a school teacher at Eleme.

“Sim is humble and well educated. He has no issues with anybody in Ogoni and Rivers State at large. He will bring development to Ogoni which is something we have been yearning for. Sim definitely stands out among the other governorship candidates.

“As each of the other candidates in the race has one or two scores to settle with people, Sim has nothing against anyone.

Sim Fubara is Godfearing, charismatic, pragmatic, peaceful, impeccable, resourceful, dependable, compassionate, dedicated to service, humane and a careful talker who chooses his words. Sim Fubara does not have the ‘boys’ like many other governorship candidates”.

The federal lawmaker urged the Ogoni people to use their votes to prove to Sim Fubara that he is indeed one of their own.

“If we say that Ogoni is PDP and PDP is Ogoni, then another opportunity has come for us to make it real. We should cast all our votes for Sir Sim Fubara on Saturday”, he said.

Dum Dekor also appealed to Ogonis, especially the people of Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency to vote for the PDP House of Assembly candidates in Khana Constituencies 1 and 2, as well as that of Gokana Constituency.

“From Gokana Constituency, we will vote for Dumle Maol. He is a tried and tested lawmaker who has proven his mettle as an able representative of Gokana people. He should return to the Assembly.

“The good people of Khana Constituency 1 and 2 should vote massively for Hon. Mrs. Barile Nwakoh and Barrister DineBari Loolo, for Khana Constituency 1 and 2 respectively. They have been carefully chosen because we believe in their capacities to deliver. Give them your votes and be rest assured they won’t disappoint us”, Dum Dekor assured.

