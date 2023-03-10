Delta Guber: OBIDIENTS Deny Alleged Endorsement Of Omo-Agege

Comrade Mandela Emeka (m), flanked by Comrade Maduabuchi Chekwubechukwu, Zonal Coordinator of all the support groups in the South-East of ‘Peter Obi for Good Governance’ and member of Presidential Campaign Council and IKenna Azumchi, the Convener of Frontliners for Peter Obi and an OBI-DIENT, during the Press conference

Members of “OBI-DIENTS” in Delta have debunked the alleged endorsement of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege by them as fake news, saying the group will never endorse a party that plunged Nigerians into darkness, hunger and despair.

Speaking at a news conference in Asaba, Mr Mandela Emeka, Special Duties Chairman, Labour Party Presidential Council, said that the group would never endorse a party that hijacked the free mandate given to Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

He urged the Obi-dients to come out enmasse and vote against APC in the forthcoming Governorship and House of Assembly elections, describing the APC as “the common enemy of the people”.

“I am here with my OBI-DIENT Generals in the new Nigeria struggle to brief the media and make a clarification on some issues going round the media space; especially in Delta State.

“With me here is Maduabuchi Chekwubechukwu, Zonal Coordinator of all the support groups in the South-East of ‘Peter Obi for Good Governance’ and also a member of Presidential Campaign Council.

“I also have with me, IKenna Azumchi, the Convener of Frontliners for Peter Obi and an OBI-DIENT.

Comrade Mandela Emeka

“We called you because of some news making round that the OBI-DIENT family in Delta state has endorsed and is supporting the APC candidate for the gubernatorial election.

“We state strongly to all supporters of the Labour Party and the general public that this is a false news. We have come here to debunk such rumour that the OBI-DIENT family is supporting the APC.

“Let it be on record that the APC has plunged this country into darkness, the APC has put sorrow on the land and the youths of Nigeria are still sad and mourning.

“We are using the gubernatorial polls as a demonstration we should have been doing on the streets by now, to vote out APC. The guber poll will be a demonstration poll against APC.

“We will give a protest vote against APC. The struggle for a new Nigeria will never die. The common enemy we have is APC and we will stop at nothing to get them out of power so that we can breath a fresh air,” Emeka said.

The former presidential aspirant of National Rescue Movement (NRM) said that the OBI-DIENTs could never be friends with the APC in Delta or any other state for the several atrocities they had committed against Nigerians since 2015.

“I also want to add that it is not possible for any OBI-DIENT to view or take APC as a friendly force; it’s impossible.

“The APC can never be friends to the OBI-DIENTs in any state and we do not have any path with APC,” he stated.