OMO-AGEGE WELCOMES MACAULAY, FORMER DELTA SSG TO APC; PROMISES INCLUSIVE GOVT AS GOVERNOR

Deputy President of the Senate and Delta State Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has promised an all inclusive government if elected Governor.

Speaking at Owhelogbo while welcoming former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay to the APC fold, he said that all well-meaning Deltans would be accommodated by the government.

The Deputy President of the Senate commended Macaulay for his courage and forthrightness, assuring him of APC’s readiness to work with him to better the lot of Isoko.

In particular, he said that APC will bank on the wealth of experience and support of the former SSG to ensure massive victory of the party in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He called on Isoko people to support and vote for all candidates of the APC in the same way they voted at the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The former SSG crossed over to APC along with thousands of his supporters and many different political grassroots groups who hitherto belonged to the PDP.

Addressing the mammoth crowd Macaulay attributed his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to leadership failure.

He asserted that his defection became necessary “after several attempts to correct the anomalies in the PDP proved abortive,” adding that the party was established to accommodate all and not a section of the people.

He said that Omo-Agege is reliable and trustworthy with listening ears to the yearnings of the people; and that without doubt, he was confident that Omo-Agege’s administration would be beneficial to the Isoko.

Accordingly the former Chieftain of the PDP assured APC of total victory for the party through general mobilization and votes for all it’s candidates in the elections.

