DUMO LULU-BRIGGS DONATES 60KVA GENERATOR TO NIGERIAN IMMIGRATION SERVICE

Frontline Rivers governorship candidate of ACCORD, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has donated a 60KVA generator to men of the Nigerian Immigration Service in Port Harcourt.

A report by Nia’bari Fakae, SA to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, disclosed that he made the donation in response to power challenges the service has been encountering in recent times, and which has greatly affected its operations in general.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs is remarkable for his philanthropic contributions towards the betterment of society and this is why a lot of people believe that his manifesto and minifestos are grand expressions of his dreams for a prosperous Rivers State when given the chance to DO MORE as a governor.

Writing on his verified social media handles, the Rivers Accord Guber candidate captured the event thus:

Yesterday, I was at the premises of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Port Harcourt, to unveil a 60KVA generator I donated to them to aid operations, and also in response to the challenging power situation they’ve been experiencing in recent times.

Hopefully, this donation will go a long way in improving power supply in the place. And I ceaselessly thank God Almighty for granting me the privilege of this outreach.