Delta Guber 2023: ARREST OMO-AGEGE NOW, DELTA PDP CHARGES SECURITY AGENCIES, OVER VIRAL VIDEO

PRESS RELEASE

10TH MARCH, 2023

ARREST OMO-AGEGE NOW, DELTA PDP CHARGES SECURITY AGENCIES, OVER VIRAL VIDEO

Our attention has been drawn to a viral video where a town crier in Orogun, the home town of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the APC Governorship candidate in Delta State, is threatening voters to either vote the APC or risk being killed.

Claiming to be delivering a message from an unnamed Deputy Inspector General of Police, the town crier warned that any indigene of Orogun who votes for the PDP in the forthcoming Governorship election will be “beaten to death by the police and thugs,” adding that “their corpses will be buried by the Government if they dare to vote the PDP.” The town crier further warned that “whosoever says he will not vote for Omo-Agege should stay at home.”

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is alarmed that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has resorted to crude threats, blackmail, and blatant intimidation to cow the electorate in his inordinate quest for power. Indeed, the video validates our assertion that Omo-Agege is unfit to govern a multi-ethnic State like Delta. It is also undeniable proof that he is so unpopular and unacceptable that he is not confident of winning a free and fair election even in his village.

The Delta State PDP is calling on the Inspector-General of Police to urgently investigate this matter and arrest the purveyors of this death threat. We do not want to believe that the Police is colluding with this village tyrant to subvert the electoral process and the will of the people. The people of Orogun have a right to freely vote for any candidate of their choice and should not be denied that right by a desperate power monger and despot in the person of Omo-Agege.

Deltans are urged to come out on March 18, 2023 and vote the UMBRELLA and PDP all-the-way, for the Sheriff Oborevwori/Monday Onyeme joint Governorship ticket and all the PDP House of Assembly Candidates.

We further implore and enjoin all eligible Deltans to turn out enmasse as voters for the election, to be peaceful and firm throughout the process and must be resolute in defence of their votes, no matter the intimidation by the enemies of democracy.

“PDP! Power to the People!!”

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza.

Deputy Director, Media & Publicity,

Delta PDP Campaign Council/ State Publicity Secretary,

Delta State PDP.