DUMO LULU-BRIGGS PARTNERS PROSIGHT FOUNDATION, TO PROVIDE FREE EYE TREATMENT ACROSS 23 LGAs IN RIVERS STATE

In response to a burdensome heart to attend to the needs of those with eye defects that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the ACCORD governorship candidate, partnered with the ProSight Foundation to offer eye examination, treatments and surgeries to people with both moderate and severe eye defects across the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

Speaking to newsmen during a brief visit to the center, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs emphasized once again on the importance of caring for those at the shadows of life. For one who grew up having more food to eat in the home of his neighbours than he had to eat in his home, simmering the light of hope through his actions into the lives of those in dark corners of life not only comes naturally, but also from a compelling sense of responsibility.

The beneficiaries who prayed for Dumo Lulu-Briggs, thanked him immensely for helping them regain their vision and appealed to God Almighty to grant our society the chance at having a leader as compassionate as him lead them – when the righteous rule, the people rejoice.

Writing on his verified social media handles, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Rivers State Accord Governorship Candidate, who captured the mood after stopping by at one of the eye treatment centres, to assess the activity and fraternize with those who had embraced this wonderful opportunity to get clearer, better sight, posted thus:

It was laid on my heart to look out for people with eye problems and offer them sight. I thought of the best way to execute this, being a pilot idea that I hoped will touch the whole state, and we came up with a plan for having a patient from the 23 local government areas.

I interacted with some of my friends, and we partnered with the ProSight Foundation to offer eye examination, treatments and surgeries to people with both moderate and severe eye defects across the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

I am glad that God used us to help these ones find sight. I pray we grow more grace to increase the coverage of this program so as to ensure more people get their sight.