MARCH 11TH, 2023

VIRAL VIDEO: OMO-AGEGE SHOULD BE ARRESTED FOR THREAT TO LIVES, VOTERS INTIMIDATION, INTENT TO COMPROMISE POLICE

The attention of Deltans and the world was captured recently, by a most horrible and graphic viral video recorded in Orogun, the hometown of the Deputy Senate President and All Progressives Congress APC, Delta Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Ughelli North LGA of the State, in which a town crier is clearly heard, threatening his own Orogun people; Mothers, Fathers and even children with death and voter intimidation, in a message which was directed by the 2nd-in-Command of the Nigerian Police, if they vote for PDP, during the rescheduled March 18, 2023, Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

The brazen, despicable, and tasteless viral video, further threatened that since the voting is going to be by open ballot, all the ballot papers to be used by voters, will be critically inspected as they cast their votes and anyone who votes for the PDP during the Governorship election, will be arrested by the Nigeria Police Area Command and will be killed and buried by ‘Government.’

We are absolutely shocked and stunned by this crude and primitive announcement, in which the Nigerian Police is loudly indicted and we declare without mincing words, that the viral video is sufficient evidence for the Security agencies to arrest Senator Ovie Omo-Agege immediately and slam him with multiple charges, ranging from wilful, unequivocal threat to lives, deliberate voter intimidation/disenfranchisement and collusion with security agents (Nigeria Police Area Command), to kill and bury innocent voters for exercising their franchise and free will, amongst other heinous charges.

We are also calling on the Nigerian Police, especially the so-mentioned “2nd-in-Command”, who allegedly issued the message/warning, and the officers of the Area Command, who are ready to arrest and kill anyone who votes for PDP, to quickly issue a public statement/notice denying and debunking that it is in cahoots with the APC.

This will not only go a long way to prove to Deltans and the world at large, that they are not complicit and conniving co-collaborators with the APC, in this deadly mission to kill Orogun voters, but it will also greatly help to restore confidence in the Nigerian Police that they are on the side of the people and will always protect instead of ‘kill and bury’ the people.

We urge the INEC and indeed all security agencies, against the backdrop of this bold and uncensored declaration of violence by the APC in the video, to be extra vigilant and fully prepared for any eventualities, as the APC is hell-bent on carrying out their deadly threat by hook or by crook on election day, across Delta State

We have been duly warned and as the saying goes: “a stitch in time, saves nine”. Arrest Ovie Omo-Agege now and save Deltans from looming bloodshed and election violence.

This, as we always say in MSD, is the Simple Agenda.

© MOVEMENT FOR STRONGER DELTA (MSD)