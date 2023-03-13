RIVERS 2023: Dumo Lulu-Briggs Attends NUJ, CAN Governorship Debates, Unveils Agenda For Rivers Development

Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Governorship candidate of Accord, Rivers State, joined a host of Rivers gubernatorial candidates from other Political parties to attend the Governorship debate Organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Rivers State Council, on Tuesday, March 7, at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was a fulfilling engagement which the Rivers Accord Guber candidate captured on his verified social media handles thus:

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers state chapter did a great job putting together the Governorship debate, and I am glad I was part of it. Although some of the contestants did not show up, it was a splendid time we had. Speaking on my manifesto and minifesto in the forum, I began to appreciate the need for a system of governance where the government and the people can interact, sharing their views on matters of state.

I sincerely appreciate the great work our journalists do, and I expect that each journalist in Rivers state will serve as the eyes and the ears of Rivers People during the forthcoming elections. Our confidence in you will remain, and I know that you too stand for a free and fair election.

I pray that you stand as unbiased umpires on March 11, and do Rivers people the justice of reporting what you see as you see it. We commend your bravery in the field, rest assured, necessary security measures will be taken. We salute your strength in service to the people, and I promise to give proper attention to all the NUJ has articulated in the charter I was given.

God bless the NUJ, God bless Rivers State.

In a related event, the Accord Governorship candidate for Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs also graced the debate Organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN.

He captured the engagement on his verified social media handles thus:

I am glad that the body of Christ is interested and invested in the forthcoming elections. The Church ought to set the tone for our governance, and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) here in Rivers State did a fantastic work at the interactive session.

It was also great to have a chance to talk about my manifesto alongside the other candidates running for the office of Governor. By divine providence, we drew lots and I was first person to speak. In that moment, I confirmed that God is with us, and that He has made us first.

I thank CAN Rivers state chapter for creating a forum where we could interact as friends, pitching our ideas for the advancement of our dear state. I trust that the body of Christ will lend its voice to ours and ensure a peaceful, free and fair elections on Saturday.

Remember to tell someone about Accord today.

Accord is the first party on the ballot represented with a yellow box and an A inside the thumbs-up insignia.

ACCORDingly, we’ll put Rivers state on an autopilot of rapid development.

Thank you and may God bless us all.