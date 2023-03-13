National Assembly, Politics

SUPPORT ORJI UZOR KALU FOR 10TH SENATE PRESIDENCY, EJIOFOR URGES SENATORS-ELECT

Chief Emma Ejiofor (top) and Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu (below)

A first-page political pundit,Chief Emma Ejiofor has charged the in- coming tenth national assembly to unanimously endorse Chief Orji Uzor Kalu as the president of the senate on inauguration.

Ejiofor, chairman, Board of Trustees(BOT) of the Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG) and also, the coordinator of the Delta State Chapter of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Group made this clarion call during a presser with journalists in Asaba, Delta State.

According to him, Senator Orji Kalu, currently the senate Chief oWhip, parades an impressive resumé as a pan-Nigerian, replete with stellar accomplishment as an avowed democrat, a pragmatic, prolific politician, and globally acclaimed captain of the industry.

He further enthused” I have meticulously followed his political trajectory, which depicts active and result-oriented attainments as a two-term governor, senator and astute manager of human and material resources. Unequivocally, if chosen as“primus inter pares” (first among equals), at the red chamber, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will definitely strengthen democracy in the country.

“I therefore urge this crop of prospective distinguished senators to elect Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the Senate President of the tenth assembly, for that is the pathway to entrenching enduring democratic legacies”.

