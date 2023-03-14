CHIEF OMENE ENDORSES SHERIFF OBOREVWORI AS GOVERNOR, CONFIRMS OUR DECISION TO MAINTAIN EQUITY, FAIRNESS, JUSTICE IN DELTA STATE – Delta PDP

PRESS RELEASE

14TH MARCH, 2023

CHIEF JOE OMENE ENDORSES SHERIFF OBOREVWORI AS GOVERNOR, CONFIRMS OUR DECISION TO MAINTAIN EQUITY, FAIRNESS, JUSTICE IN DELTA STATE

The Delta State PDP Campaign Council, most sincerely and with a deep sense of respect and gratitude, extend our heartfelt appreciation and satisfaction to our cerebral and highly articulate elder statesman and leader, Chief Joe Omene, former President General of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, for his forthright and faultless endorsement of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, as the next Governor of Delta State.

We have watched and listened with great awe and admiration, the video excerpt of an interview with Chief Omene, released by RERO TV, and we were totally fascinated by the clear, simple, incontrovertible facts and logic with which the former leader of the umbrella body of Urhobo ethnic nation, x-rayed our present political situation and espoused, in his usual courageous, uncensored and charismatic style, the singular reason, above every other consideration, why Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, should become the next Governor of Delta State.

As a responsible political party, we have always strived to maintain fairness, equity, and justice in the delicate balance and equilibrium to sustain the rotational power-sharing arrangement that defines us as a party of the people, across all positions in our party at the State and Local Government levels, while ensuring that the principles and tenets of internal democracy and representational recognition are maintained in the distribution of offices and responsibilities, as much as possible.

We, therefore agree completely with the position of Chief Joe Omene, which he presented so succinctly and unequivocally, that having first of all established that the rotational power-sharing balance in Delta State has rightly and equitably been delivered to Delta Central, the definitive and absolutely fair and just decision, is to ensure that the OSU, (Okpe, Sapele, Uvwie), the only axis in the Delta Central Senatorial zone composition yet to have produced a Governor in the State, is given its rightful due and recognition.

This is the point which Chief Joe Omene concisely and effortlessly delivered with his symbolic candour, embellished with an admirable dose of pointed innuendo with which he expressed his disappointment over the deliberate efforts by respected and revered leaders and statesmen of our party, to disintegrate the house which they collectively built, with their unstatesmanly manoeuvres.

We could not agree more with Chief Joe Omene in this position, even as we admit that his clarification is an endorsement and justification of the pragmatic, progressive, and collectively encompassing vision of sustaining the equity and unity of Delta State which defined and guided the conduct of our party primaries, several months ago.

We are grateful to Chief Omene for setting the records straight and clearing the air on a unanimously accepted matter, which so many discerning leaders of our party, who should be defending the brave and courageous decision, have unfortunately manipulated it for selfish political purposes.

Deltans are now wiser and more informed on why Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is the right choice as our Governorship flag bearer and the next Governor of Delta State. We therefore urge all eligible voters to come out en masse on March 18, 2023 and vote for PDP and the UMBRELLA all the way to victory.

PDP! Power to the People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza.

Deputy Director, Media & Publicity,

Delta PDP Campaign Council/ State Publicity Secretary,

Delta State PDP.