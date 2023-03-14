DELTA PDP CONDEMNS ATTACK ON OBOREVWORI’S CONVOY, CALLS ON POLICE TO FISH OUT PERPETRATORS

PRESS RELEASE

14TH MARCH, 2023

DELTA PDP CONDEMNS ATTACK ON RT. HON. SHERIFF OBOREVWORI’S CONVOY, CALLS ON POLICE TO FISH OUT PERPETRATORS

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Campaign Council, is absolutely staggered and horrified by the reported attack on the convoy of our Governorship flag bearer Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, by unknown gunmen, between Elume Junction and Okuabude, in Okpe Local Government Area of the State, on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The heavy attack, which was confirmed in a Press Statement by Mr. Dennis Otu, Chief Press Secretary to our Governorship Candidate and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, left many vehicles, including the one conveying our candidate and several security vehicles attached to the convoy, riddled with the hail of bullets sprayed on the convoy, by the unknown gunmen.

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori only survived the ambush by the special Grace of God, the fortuitous protection of his bulletproof vehicle, and the gallantry of his brave security men, who rose to the occasion by engaging the gunmen in a fierce gun exchange duel which lasted over ten minutes, before the assailants took to their heels and disappeared into the thick darkness of the night.

Delta State PDP is unequivocally declaring this heavy attack as a deliberate, well-planned, and clinically executed assassination attempt on the life of our Governorship Candidate and leading contender in the Delta State Gubernatorial race.

We have repeatedly raised alarm and highlighted the penchant of violence synonymous with some political parties in the State, especially at election time and this recent incident is one attack too many on our Governorship Candidate, so close to election day. We are therefore strongly calling on the Security Agencies to quickly swing into action and bring the suspected assassins to book immediately.

We are also calling on our teeming supporters to remain calm and peaceful in the face of this horrible manifestation of deliberate violence, targeted at eliminating the next Governor of Delta State, by the grace of God.

Delta State PDP will neither be intimidated nor distracted by this cowardly act of known purveyors of violence, and while reiterating our clarion call on the Security Agencies to apprehend the perpetrators, urge our members to always be vigilant and prepared for any eventualities as election day approaches.

PDP! Power to the People!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza.

Deputy Director, Media & Publicity,

Delta PDP Campaign Council/ State Publicity Secretary,

Delta State PDP.