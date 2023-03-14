Naira Swap: DELTA URGES RESIDENTS TO ACCEPT OLD NOTES AS LEGAL TENDERS

Delta Government on Tuesday called on residents of the state to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN’s directive that the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes remain legal tenders till December 31, 2023.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu made the call in a statement in Asaba wherein he urged all residents in the state to continue to accept the bills as legal tenders in view of the Supreme Court’s ruling of March 3 and Central Bank circular directing the continued recognition of the old bills as legal tender.

He specifically called on revenue collectors of government, fuel stations, traders, markets and other stakeholders to ensure compliance with the CBN’s directive.

Aniagwu said that the state government was not unaware of the hardship caused by the naira swap policy but urged the people to use the window created by the Supreme Court’s ruling to ease the tension and sufferings created by the policy.

He therefore added that all agencies of the Delta State Government and relevant stakeholders are advised not to reject payments made with the old currency by the public.

Charles Aniagwu

Honourable Commissioner for Information

Delta State

March 14, 2023