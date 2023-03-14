OKOWA COMMISSIONS GOVT HOUSE PRESS CENTRE

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday, March 14, 2023, commissioned the newly constructed Government House Press Centre, located right inside the perimeters of Delta State Government House, Asaba.

Addressing an impressive gathering of Journalists from across the State, Governor Okowa expressed joy for successful completion of the project noting that with the completion of the project, there is a befitting place for journalists to be addressed inside the new Government House.

Governor Okowa who gave thanks to God for the building to have been completed and has now been commissioned, wrote on his verified social media handles thus: “The Press, also known as the 4th Estate, play a crucial role in promoting democracy by keeping the public informed about our actions.

“In light of this, as we strive to enhance communication with our citizens, we are delighted to have inaugurated the new Press Center Complex at the Government House in Asaba.”

The Delta State Governor then expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Housing, as well as the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, for their co-operation and contributions towards ensuring that the Press Centre was completed in time to be commissioned before his administration came to an end.