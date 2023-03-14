OKOWA INAUGURATES MODEL TECHNICAL COLLEGE, EFFURUN; UNDERSCORES IMPORTANCE OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION

Delta Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd l) taps a young technician, Miss Clark Ogheneruro Success (student) on the shoulder during his inspection of the technical workshop shortly after inaugurating the newly built Technical College, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area on Tuesday, March 14. With him are the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Emmanuel Sideso (2nd r) and Commissioner for Technical Education, Princess Shola Daibo (r).

Delta Governor, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, underscored the importance of technical and vocational education in stimulating sustainable societal growth and development.

Okowa who was speaking at the inauguration of Model Technical College, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, said it was in realisation of the importance of technical education that his administration decided to embark on construction of new model technical colleges in local government areas where none existed.

He said his administration had continued to lay emphasis on technical and vocational education, adding that the Model Technical College, Effurun, was one of the products of his administration’s technical education programmes.

According to him, his administration has continued to ensure that it provided better opportunity for children in the state to access quality education, pointing out that it was for this reason that his administration upgraded three institutions in the state to universities.

“We know the importance of technical education and we believe that with the combined process of ensuring that in our technical colleges, all subjects taught in secondary schools are taught along with technical subjects that we are truly preparing our children for the greater future and the future of hope.

“I thank God that this model technical college in Effurun, Uvwie is being inaugurated today. Only few weeks ago, we inaugurated the model technical college in Asaba and very soon, we will be inaugurating the model technical college, Obiaruku. These are the three that have been completed.

“We also thought it necessary to have a good learning environment for our children and we can see the beautiful edifice here which houses the classrooms and the laboratories and there are so many ancillary support structures that are at the back of this institution.

“I believe that when children come into this school along with their teachers that they will have the best learning environment and, therefore, in that comfort, they can truly learn and prepare themselves for the future.

“Today, it is not only about the ambience and the beautiful structure, it is about creating opportunity for our children to be able to attend to their education in a welcome environment,” he said.

The governor applauded the consultant and the Ministry of Technical Education for the good job done in the execution of the school project.

“Today marks a day of joy for me because l know that education is very important to us. We thank God for all these and we appreciate our people because an educated people cannot get it wrong, they will create hope for the future, hope has been created for our children,” he added.

Delta Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd r), listens as a Technical Instructor, Engr. Nkwa Prince, (r) showcases electrical gargets put together by students of the new Model Technical College, Effurun when he undertook an inspection of technical workshop shortly after he inaugurated the school on Tuesday, March 14. With him are his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro (2nd l), and Emmanuel Sideso HRM, Dr. Emmanuel Sideso, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom (l). Sitted are students of the college.

In her speech, the Commissioner for Technical Education, Princess Mrs. Shola Ogbemi-Daibo said the establishment of the technical college in Effurun was one among the varied initiatives of the present administration towards the development of technical skills of middle level manpower in the state, adding that the essence was to make youths in the state employable in the competitive business environment.

Prompted by this zeal, Princess Ogbemi-Daibo said, the state government under the leadership of Senator Okowa, considered it necessary to establish additional 19 Technical Colleges in the state to ensure that each local government area had one.

She said the commissioning of the Model Technical College, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area was a testimony of the commitment of the state government to bring the dividends of democracy to Deltans.

According to her, the modern infrastructure in the college are fully equipped with state of the art machines and tools that will facilitate learning and skills acquisition.

“This commissioning ceremony marks the beginning of a greater tomorrow for the young generation with assurance for gainful employment and meaningful contribution to the economy of Delta State.

“It will also serve as a lasting legacy and make Delta State stand tall among committees of States in Nigeria when the fruits of the investment will begin to manifest,” the Commissioner said while applauding Governor Okowa for his commitment to technical education in Delta State.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, Hon. Ramson Onoyake noted that the governor had touched every area of lives of Deltans from infrastructure to empowerment of youths and provision for the aged mothers as well as a robust medicare delivery.

Hon. Onoyake disclosed that the massive investment of the state government in education under the leadership of Senator Okowa was a clear attestation of his administration’s commitment to providing enabling environment for students and pupils in the state to learn.

Also speaking, the Uvwie monarch, HRM, Dr. Emmanuel Sideso, Abe l (OON), expressed appreciation to Governor Okowa for making a difference in the lives of the people of Uvwie through appointments of sons and daughters of the kingdom, empowerment programmes and infrastructural development.

He, also, applauded Okowa for fulfilling his yearly support of N5,000,000 for Uvwie Education and Scholarship Scheme for the past five years, even as he appealed for the completion and furnishing of the mother and child care hospital, Ekpan as well as remedial repair of Ohorhe -Adagbrassa Road.

Shortly after the inauguration, the governor inspected the woodwork, building, electrical/electronics, welding and fabrication, textile and catering services workshops.