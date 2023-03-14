Rivers Decide 2023: TRADERS, UNION ASSOCIATION MAINLY OF IGBO COMMUNITY IN RIVERS, ENDORSE DUMO LULU-BRIGGS FOR GOVERNOR OF RIVERS STATE

Leaders of Traders and Union Association of Rivers State, mainly of the Igbo tribe, visited the Governorship candidate of Accord, Dumo Lulu-Briggs at the State Party Secretariat, New GRA, Port Harcourt.

The leaders comprising various aspects of trade; Motor spare parts dealers (Ikoku), GSM technicians, Electronics technicians (Iloabuchi), amongst others, came with an assured hope, expressing that the hour for Liberation and anticipated Blessing has come. You can see the excitement on their faces and feel the hunger for a true change in them. According to the leaders, they are here today having spoken within themselves, had several meetings of consultations, consultations without sentiments but mainly for sincerity of a purpose that will be beneficial to the Igbo business community here in the State, and have finally agreed to support, endorse and give their Votes to him, Dumo Lulu-Briggs of the Accord, To be their Governor in the March 2023 Governorship election.

They added that, their conviction to choose him was based on the reality that, he is the only Governorship candidate that has dedicated himself to the plight of humanity, without a godfather yet given those sponsored by institutions a run for their monies. As such, will serve Residents of Rivers State, and not a particular individual at the detriment of the well-being of Rivers people.

That as one who is a self led successful business guru, he will surely give his all to see that businesses under his watch as a Governor grow exceedingly great, and will not want to see any business put at the risk of death, frustration or discouraged for any reason.

They asserted that, they have heard of his numerous achievements which is centered on growing people, helped even dying businesses of individuals come back alive and grow exceedingly great, made ordinary men become extraordinary, all from his personal resources. They said, if he can do all of these from his personal resources without an iota of interest about where these lives comes from, they are convinced that as a Governor he will turn the lives of those doing business in Rivers State around.

They went further to state that, one striking quality that other Governorship candidates in Rivers State doesn’t have is that, the Governorship candidate of Accord, Dumo Lulu-Briggs does what he does for people without expecting anything back in return, in and out of season. According to them, “for example, when the PVC registration was on, Dumo Lulu-Briggs was one individual that made it easy for the Igbo Traders in Rivers State, to come out in their large Number to Register. Bringing the presence of INEC to our domain is indeed a great feat, we never saw it coming. So that while we do our business, we can also have the opportunity to register. Not minding whether we will Vote for him or Not; he made it clear to us that, all he wanted is for for us to have the right to Vote, it doesn’t matter who we Vote for, But that we should be armed with our PVCs. Such a man isn’t the normal Nigerian politician we all know of”, they said.

“Today, we make bold to say that if not for Dumo Lulu-Briggs, we Traders and Union Association in Rivers State wouldn’t have had the privilege to Vote as massively as we did in the Presidential and National Assembly elections, which we we shall replicate in the forthcoming Governorship election on March 18, 2023. We say thank you for encouraging us in that regard, and even though you gave such encouragement not minding who we will give our Votes, but did so as a patriotic Nigerian, We have decided to support and Vote for you come March 18, 2023. We owe no one any apology, it is our right to choose whom we shall Vote for”, the group said.

While responding, the Governorship candidate of Accord, and by the special Grace of God, the Incoming Governor of Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs said, “I thank you for coming out here. I am aware that as business men, by now your business might probably be suffering, owing to the fact that you have to lock up your offices to be here. But then, because this purpose for which you are here is for the collective interest of all of us, I want to believe that the sacrifice is worth it.

“When people say I am a good man and a Philanthropist, and that qualifies me to be the Governor of Rivers State. I have always been quick to tell them that, that is not enough to qualify me as Governor. Because elections are about people, about people’s future, their Businesses and livelihoods. So beyond being a Philanthropist which speaks to just the heart that I carry, what about whether or not I have the capacity to expand the economy of the State?

“You have outlined here your challenges, some of which is centered on giving you a befitting and comfortable place to thrive in your Businesses, so, you will need somebody who will comprehend these things and proffer solutions. So, I am a Philanthropist, But how much money would I have to give to business men? when I can do for business men is to understand their situation, proffer solutions and make their Businesses thrive!

“What has held us together in Rivers State is our common prosperity, this is one thing that has held the fabric of this State together. So, whenever that prosperity does not accommodate all of us, there is bound to be issues. So, the issues would be;

Do I have the capacity to expand the economy to accommodate all of us? Do I have the capacity to strengthen our institution of State? Because the judiciary must work for you, when you make money, you must be free to associate. So, do I have the capacity to strengthen the institutions so they can hold all our aspirations? I have always said to my son, that, “it’s not the amount of money I have saved in a bank account that will guarantee you a decent future, but the institctions of State that are strengthened to hold all your aspirations”. So that once I have given you education without more, you would have been equipped with the tools you need to succeed in this highly competitive 21st century. Whether or not I have the disposition to spread opportunities across board (amongst everybody). Because my father always said to me that “all of us cannot be born Tall, Rich and Handsome”, that’s why we need a government that will provide a level playing field that will give each and everyone of us a fair chance of success in this race of life.

“So, I tell everybody, don’t Vote for me because you like my face. Is it enough that I brought INEC to your location, so you can have your PVCs? That’s not enough! What if beyond that I am not able to help your lives and businesses? Rather, the reason why you should Vote for me is because you have seen that from the government that I will run, you will realize your own aspirations for yourselves. So, ultimately it’s about all of us, it’s not about who will mobilize for you and then you go and/ win.

“That’s the mentality that has created demigods, Because we make the elections about the people who we are going to Vote for, rather than about us. So they go there and become gods over all of us, it’s not supposed to be so. Mostimes a thief goes to steal because there is an opportunity, when you create an environment for someone to be a demigod, he will be a demigod. As such, let us endeavor to see this election as our defining moment, an election that will better our future, that will give us the opportunity to become owners of quality businesses, onwers of our own homes, an election for us and Not for Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

The Governorship candidate then went ahead to discuss his Minifesto with the Traders, and how it will enlarge their business coasts. Stating, “We have said it times without number, the Government that we shall run will use the best of us to work for the rest of us. Therefore, if you Igbo Traders in Rivers State are the very ones that will help the Economy of the State grow, then you people are the very ones that will be used to boost the economy of the State, both in individual capacity and as a Business community.

“One thing I know is that, as far as you live and do business in Rivers State, you are a Rivers man. Every opportunity available to every Rivers man, woman and child is available to everybody who is resident in Rivers State.

“So, to be able to do the things I want to do, I understand that as a business man you must grow businesses. As a successful business man myself, I understand this principle, you won’t need to tell me. First I will begin to think, how do I make the Trader in Ikoku have greater Access, greater convenience, and make a lot more money? Because the richer he becomes the richer the State becomes. So, I understand that, and will not be doing it as a Favour, knowing that it’s an opportunity that everyone will enjoy. So, when the Ikoku man says create for me an enabling environment, you don’t have to think you are doing the Ikoku trader any good than you’re doing to yourself as a State government.

“Unfortunately, we have been governed by people who have never been in businesses, so they don’t even know how to function in that regard, All their lives they have been politicians who have been opportuned. But we are coming from a business background, and we know what it means if I say we want to take the GDP from what it is to $350b annually, believing that it is possible.

“Therefore, I encourage you to come out en-masse and cast your Votes, protect your Votes knowing that your future for an exceedingly great Prosperity depends on it. Thank you and God bless”, he said.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

13/3/2023.