DESOPADEC: Accelerated and Impactful Interventions …For The Good Of The People (1)

Since 2019 when the current board of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, was inaugurated, the leadership has upheld and pursued the clear executive directive of His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, to achieve tangible impact in the oil producing areas of the state.

As an intervention agency of government, the engagement has been undertaken with every ounce of dynamism and full commitment to changing lives and the infrastructure narrative of various communities within available resources.

The array of interventions has been delivered with unalloyed adherence to quality, prudence and direct impact on the beneficiaries. The projects, evenly spread across the ethnic nationalities of Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo, Isoko, Ndokwa and Ika, span the fields of Education, Social and Community Development, Housing, Water, Health, Power, Transportation and Human Capital Development, with the Commission undoubtedly surpassing the assessment parameter on the dashboard.

This synoptic appraisal of key sectors evidences the glorious testimonial of a Commission that has truly made a difference in the oil-bearing communities of our dear state and we are delighted by the resoundingly positive impact on the people.

Education

Education is one of the parameters used to assess the development of societies and regions, especially by the Sustainable Development Goals. It thus has remained a key sectorial focus in the development of DESOPADEC mandate areas.

Since its establishment in 2007, DESOPADEC has given utmost attention to education through diverse expressions and the Askia Ogieh-led board has sustained this noble trend since its inauguration in August 2019 to embark on delivering brand new or completely renovated or refurbished blocks of classrooms, Lecture Halls, ICT facilities, perimeter fencing, water schemes, Principal Lodges, Lecturers and Staff Quarters, Student Hostels and Halls of Residence, Corpers Lodges, provision of books and furniture, amongst a range of other facilities all tailored towards guaranteeing a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

These landmark projects in the education sub-sector which are in hundreds litter the ethnic nationalities of the Commission’s mandate areas. They span all cadres of education – elementary, secondary and tertiary – and draw directly from the needs assessment policy and consultations with the respective benefitting communities.

These interventions address inadequacies and help to still the billows of agitation and apprehension that seem to linger over time.

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic that threatened lives and upended the socio-economic fortunes of nations, it is incredible that the board could very decisively take on many cost-intensive projects in the sector and deliver at high quality.

