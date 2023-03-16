AKAN UDOFIA IS ON THE BALLOT FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 18 ELECTIONS – Campaign Council

Obong Akanimo Udofia, Akwa Ibom APC Guber candidate.

Obong Akanimo Udofia, is still the authentic Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, for Akwa Ibom state and will definitely contest the Saturday, March 18, 2023 election as the recognized gubernatorial candidate of the APC in the State.

This bold, authoritative clarification, was contained in a press statement issued by Barr. Imo E. Akpan, Director of Communications/Spokesperson, Akanimo Udofia Campaign Council, on Thursday, 16/3/2023, which reads:

AKAN UDOFIA IS ON THE BALLOT FOR THE SATURDAY ELECTIONS

Our attention has been drawn to the headlines of THE INK NEWSPAPER which contains falsehood and cheap fabrications against the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akanimo Udofia. The screaming headline and contents of the local soft sell which is believed to be bankrolled by the Government of Akwa Ibom State do not merit a response save to reassure gullible members of the public who may be misled if we choose to ignore same.

For the avoidance of doubts, Obong Akanimo Udofia will contest this Saturday’s Gubernatorial elections on the platform of the APC.

APC’s victory through the rungs of the Courts was hard-fought and only came by the special grace of God. The opportunity to remain on the ballot is divinely orchestrated and cannot be negotiated away. It is an opportunity to have a taste of prosperity and fulfillment of the dreams as aspirations of Akwa Ibom people.

This is an integrity contest. All the others seeking the exalted office have a background of government patronage and leverage, but Obong Akanimo Udofia is the only one living his dreams and ambition, now yours by the special grace of God.

Obong Akanimo Udofia would never engage in campaign of calumny or mudslinging as he would rather engage his time in appealing to Akwa Ibom to support the shared prosperity agenda.

Our conviction is that those who thrived by betraying and bringing others down would always pay the price of treachery.

Barr. Imo E. Akpan,

Director of Communications/Sapokesperson,

Akanimo Udofia Campaign Council

16/3/2023