PDP Closes Governorship/House Of Assembly Campaign Activities, Midnight Thursday, March 16

DISCLAIMER!!

16TH MARCH, 2023

PDP Closes Governorship and House Of Assembly Campaign Activities, Midnight Today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta State Campaign Council, hereby informs the general public that, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, all campaign activities and materials related to our Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, his Deputy, Sir. Monday Onyeme and all our House of Assembly Candidates ends at midnight, today, Thursday, 16th March, 2023.

Consequently, the PDP directs all our campaign units, support groups, and supporters of our candidates to end all forms of campaign activities accordingly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant law enforcement agencies are hereby put on Notice that the Delta State PDP Campaign Council, by this Public Statement, completely exonerates itself from any subsequent breaches that may occur and will take no responsibility for any infraction or contravention of the established guidelines, should anyone flout this regulation.

The PDP sincerely appreciates Deltans for the unprecedented outpouring of love, solidarity, and support for our Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, his Deputy, Sir. Monday Onyeme and all our House of Assembly Candidates throughout the campaign period.

We urge Deltans to remain alert and resist any attempt by anybody to subvert their Will at the polls.

PDP! Power to the people!

Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza,

Deputy Director, Media & Publicity,

Delta PDP Campaign Council/ State Publicity Secretary,

Delta State PDP.