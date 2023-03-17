Rivers 2023: ACCORD, OTHER POLITICAL PARTIES VISIT RIVERS POLICE COMMISSIONER, OVER THREATS OF INTIMIDATION, HARASSMENT, AHEAD OF MARCH 18 GUBER/STATE ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Governorship candidates of major political parties in Rivers State, on Friday, March 17, 2023, paid an emergency visit to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, to register their displeasure over security concerns, harassments, intimidation and further threats of incarceration and incapacitation, against opposition parties, by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party PDP, ahead of the Saturday, March 18, 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state.

Present at the visit were Governorship candidates of Accord, Dumo Lulu-Briggs; APC, Arc. Tonye Cole; SDP, Sen. Magnus Abe, as well as Chieftains and members of the various political parties.

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP and it’s Governorship Candidate were conspicuously absent.

A press release on behalf of Accord, issued by Nia’Bari Fakae, SA Media, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Accord Governorship Candidate, Rivers State reads:

𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄

“Today, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Accord Governorship candidate and other Governorship candidates from the APC, SDP and others had to pay a visit to the commissioner of Police to detail security concerns about the forthcoming election and also demand for assurances that lives and properties will be safe.

“We have heard news of intimidations and harassments of members of the opposition parties in our state. Community Town-cryers have been heard announcing in some areas of the state that all who will not vote the PDP should stay at home or face whatever consequences they meet at the polls.

“This form of intimidation is barbaric and direct attack on our collective democracy. This is 2023, and if a people in a democratic government are not allowed to vote or be voted for, then there is no democracy. INEC has promised a better election experience for the governorship elections, however, the police ought to ensure that all Rivers residents be treated with the decorum they deserve as citizens with rights to vote.

“We are serving a clear notice that the harassment of the people will not be accepted. We are calling on Rivers People to come out and do the needful to ensure that the government of their choice is what will emerge after the polls on Saturday.

“We continue to advise that Rivers People stand strong on March 18, and come out to exercise their civic responsibility. We are making a strong appeal to the I.G of police and all other agencies involved to ensure that Rivers State is made safe enough for elections. What we see on ground now does not show that River State is ready for a free, fair and credible elections, thus it is incumbent on all security agencies to ensure that the people have confidence in the system.

“Rivers State cannot continue to be the hotbed of crises during every election, the world is watching and we must get it right this time.”

Nia’Bari Fakae,

SA Media, Dumo Lulu-Briggs,

Accord Governorship Candidate,

Rivers State

17/03/23