Breaking: OMO-AGEGE, APC USING THUGS, SECURITY AGENTS TO DISRUPT ELECTION; HARASS, MAIM VOTERS ACROSS DELTA CENTRAL SENATORIAL ZONE – Delta PDP

18TH MARCH, 2023

Breaking: OMO-AGEGE, APC USING THUGS, SECURITY AGENTS TO DISRUPT ELECTION; HARASS, MAIM VOTERS ACROSS DELTA CENTRAL SENATORIAL ZONE

The attention of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has been drawn to a most callous anti-democratic and counter-progressive frenzy which confirms that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the All Progressive Congress, APC have deployed thugs and personnel dressed in Army and Police uniforms, to disrupt elections and cart away electoral materials in Orogun Ward 2 and all units in the Ward, which is Omo-Agege’s home town.

The reports also confirm that Prof. Patrick Muoboghare and Spencer Ohwhofa, two well-known APC Chieftains, came to the Collation Centre in Uwheru, Evwreni, Ughelli North general area, with persons dressed in Police Uniforms as well as a detachment of suspected Soldiers, shooting sporadically, and carted away all INEC sensitive materials, including BVAS machines, to unknown locations. This orgy of senselessness was provoked by the fact that they are losing badly in these areas.

We are drawing the attention of the police authorities and the military high command to these atrocities allegedly committed by their men acting on the instructions of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and we strongly urge them to take swift and appropriate disciplinary action against anyone found culpable in these incidents.

We are equally putting INEC on notice that we would not accept any contrary results declared from areas where we were clearly leading but elections were visibly disrupted, electoral materials destroyed or carted away and election officials intimidated, harassed, and even abducted, by persons identified as acting at the behest of APC and Ovie Omo-Agege.

Deltans’ votes MUST count.

Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza,

Deputy Director, Media & Publicity,

Delta PDP Campaign Council/ State Publicity Secretary,

Delta State PDP.