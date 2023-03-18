Guber/State Assembly Elections: REPS MINORITY LEADER, ELUMELU PERFORMS CIVIC DUTY IN ONICHA-UKU; DECRIES VOTER APATHY

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ndudi Elumelu earlier today joined Nigerians to perform his civic duty in the ongoing Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

Elumelu voted at 10:18am in his unit 3 polling unit located inside Kandima Primary school Onicha -Uku in Aniocha North Local Government area of Delta State after passed through the accreditation process.

At the Kandima Primary school Onicha–Uku voting centre with three polling units, voting commenced promptly with the early arrival of officials and materials for the polls.

Also the environment was peaceful with the presence of the police and other security agencies.

It was however observed that voters’ turnout in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly election was higher compared to the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections in some parts of the area.

In an interview with journalists after casting his votes, Elumelu described the election as orderly but decried the low turnout of voters.

He attributed the low turnout to lack of faith in INEC by the people, considering the poor outing of the election umpire in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Elumelu, however commended the seamless conduct of the election in some parts of the State but condemned in its entirety the report of intimidation of voters with soldiers in some parts of the Federal Constituency and in the State in general.

The Reps Minority Leader commended the people for their steadfastness and expressed confidence that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will come out victorious, both in the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections across the State