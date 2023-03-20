Akwa Ibom 2023: UMO ENO OF PDP EMERGES GOVERNOR-ELECT

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno, has been declared the winner of the governorship election in the state.

Pastor Eno emerged winner on Sunday, March 19th 2023, in Uyo, the state capital, after he was declared by Professor Emmanuel Adigio, who was the Returning Officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Eno won in 29 of the 31 local government areas in the state with a total of 354,348 votes to defeat his top challenger, Bassey Albert (OBA) of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), who won in two local governments areas, scoring 136,262 votes.

Obong Akanimo Udofia, guber candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came third with 129,602 votes, Senator John James Akpan-Udoedeghe of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 12,509 to place fourth while Uduaobong Udoh of Labour Party polled 4,746 votes to place a distant fifth, respectively.

According to Prof. Adigio, the total number of registered voters in the state was 2,357,418, out of which 657,959 representing about a quarter were accredited for the exercise. The total valid votes cast was 656,422, of which 12,342 were rejected votes while 644,080 were valid votes.

UMO ENO GIVES ACCEPTANCE SPEECH

BEING THE VICTORY SPEECH BY PASTOR UMO ENO, GOVERNOR-ELECT, AKWA IBOM STATE, MARCH 19TH, 2023-UYO