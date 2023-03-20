Delta Guber 2023: GREAT OGBORU CONGRATULATES OBOREVWORI

Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru (top) and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (bottom)

Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, Delta State, has congratulated Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori of Peoples Democratic Party, the declared winner of the March 18, 2023, Delta State Governorship election.

While asserting that the March 18 election was characterized by high degree of voter apathy, intimidation, violence, coercion and unrecedented level of vote uying, never seen before, Chief Ogboru, himself a serial Governorship candidate on the platforms of several Political parties in Delta State since 2003, however noted in a statement posted on his verified social media handles, that a winner has been announced and he was congratulating Rt. Hon. Oborevwori for his victory over several obstacles and wishing him the best as Governor of Delta State.

The statement reads:

THE 2023 GOVERNORSHIP ELECTIONS HAVE COME AND GONE. WE WITNESSED A VERY HIGH DEGREE OF VOTER APATHY, INTIMIDATION, VIOLENCE, COERCION, AND UNPRECEDENTED LEVEL OF VOTE BUYING NEVER SEEN BEFORE.

ITS A MAJOR SET BACK IN THE EVOLUTION OF DEMOCRATIC TENETS AND A TREAT TO FUTURE ELECTIONS. BUT THERE IS A DECLARED WINNER AND WE MUST ACCEPT IT SO.

MAY I THEREFORE USE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO CONGRATULATE RT HON SHERIFF OBORIWORI FOR HIS VICTORY OVER SEVERAL OBSTACLES AND IN THIS ELECTION.

CONGRATULATIONS. WE WISH YOU ALL THE BEST AS GOVERNOR OF DELTA STATE. CONGRATS.

GREAT OVEDJE OGBORU