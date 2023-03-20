DELTA HAS NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN, AS OBOREVWORI WINS 2023 GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION; RELEASES POWERFUL ACCEPTANCE STATEMENT

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has emerged victorious as the next Governor of Delta state, after Saturday, March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

The PDP and Rt. Hon. Oborevwori won 21 out of the 25 Local Government Areas in the state while his main challenger, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC won 4.

The Delta State Returning Officer for the governorship election and Vice-Chancellor, University of Porthacout, Prof Owuneri Abraham Georgewill, announced that the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 360,234 of the total votes cast in the election to emerge the winner.

The candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie OmoAgege, who is the Deputy President of the Senate, came a distant second with total votes cast of 240,229.

The scores of the other three leading political parties in the state saw the Labour Party candidate, Ken Pela emerging in third position with a total vote cast of 48,047 votes.

The APGA candidate, Great Ogboru scored 11,022 votes to emerge in fourth position in the electoral contest; the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Chief Kenneth Ggbagi took fifth position with 4,639 votes cast.

Scores of the remaining twelve political parties that fielded candidates for the election put together came to less than 5,000 votes.

The political parties include Accord 930 votes, ZLP 303, NNPP 791, APM 937, NRN 612, APD 1081, YPP 844, APP 198, AA 66, PRP 54, ADC 1482, BP 162 and RPP 198 votes.

While the total number of registered voters in Delta State is 3,221,697 accredited voters in the election were 710,829.

Total valid votes 671,737, rejected votes 15,384 and total votes cast 687,121.

DELTA STATE 2023 GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION FINAL RESULTS

Total Registered Voters- 3,221,697

Accredited Voters – 710,829

APC – 240,229

LP – 48,047

PDP – 360,234

Total Valid Votes – 671,737

Rejected Votes – 15,384

Total Votes Cast – 687,121

PRESS RELEASE

My Dear Good People of Delta State,

To the glory of God, today, I was declared the winner of the 2023 Governorship election in Delta State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). What an enormous privilege and honour it is to be entrusted with the government of this great State. Indeed, words are not enough to describe my joy and gratitude at being massively elected by you to serve as your Governor in the next four years. I am deeply humbled by your faith and vote of confidence in me.

First, I would like to dedicate this victory to the Almighty God because power, as we know, belongs to God. The Holy Bible declares that “He removes kings and raises up kings” (Daniel 2:21). Indeed, “it is not of him who wills, nor of him who runs, but of God who shows mercy” (Romans 9:16). This victory is a remarkable mandate for my party because it affirms that you believe and understand that the right foundations have been laid by the current administration to build a Stronger and more prosperous Delta State. I celebrate His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his groundbreaking strides in human capital development, infrastructural renewal, and peacebuilding. Mine is a mandate for consolidation and growth, for investment and economic reform, and for making the youth the centrepiece of our policies and programmes. I have learned many things in the last six and a half years as Speaker of the State House of Assembly. One of them is that I have learned the importance of setting the priorities of government, communicating the goals and outcomes of policies and programmes, and pursuing them with relentless zeal. I certainly believe that my rich experiences in the Executive and Legislative arms of government put me in good stead to provide good governance to our people. My goal remains to make life richer, better, and more fulfilling for all. I congratulate those who have been elected to the State House of Assembly. Irrespective of your political affiliation. I look forward to partnering with you to Advance Delta State to the next level of growth and development. Let me also appreciate my opponents in the election for a very robust campaign and hard-fought electoral battle. I think I speak the minds of many Nigerians when I say that this electioneering process has been the most tasking, demanding, and draining so far in the current democratic dispensation. But it was worth it all. Candidates now know that they must be creative, resourceful, and credible to win the confidence and support of the electorate. With the election over, I look forward to whatever ideas and advice my former opponents may have in helping to move our State forward. Finally, to all of you Deltans, I celebrate you as the heroes of this campaign. I invite you to join me to work together for the greater good of the State that we all love and want to see become the standard of excellence. I believe our differences are nothing compared to what we can achieve together. Let’s do M.O.R.E. God bless Delta State. God bless us all.

Signed:

Rt. Hon.( Elder) Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori JP FICMC FNIM

Governor-Elect

Delta State

20th March, 2023