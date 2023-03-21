Rivers Election 2023: PDP CAMPAIGN COUNCIL DG, BRO OBUAH LAUDS RIVERS PEOPLE, CONGRATULATES GOVERNOR-ELECT, SIM FUBARA

Press Release

Rivers PDP Campaign Council DG, Bro Obuah Lauds Rivers People, Congratulates Governor-elect, Sim Fubara

…Also Congratulates All Elected PDP State, National Assembly Candidates

The Director-General of the 2023 Rivers Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council, Bro Felix Obuah has congratulated the State Governor-elect, Sir Siminalayi Fubara on his resounding victory at the March 18, Governorship election in the State.

Bro. Obuah in his congratulatory statement commended the calm disposition and the steady mobilizing spirit of the Governor-elect throughout the electioneering campaign, and which endeared him the more to the electorate as demonstrated by their massive votes.

The Rivers people, Bro. Obuah noted, cannot but thank God for the successful polls in the face of daunting tasks.

Bro Obuah who is also the immediate past State PDP Chairman expressed greater joy that the winning streaks of his regime have continued to bear fruits in the State.

According to him, Sir Sim Fubara is another choice rightly made by the people to continue to enjoy good governance and democracy at its best which is the result of the choice of His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

“I give kudos to our Rivers people for their appreciation of all the good works of our indefatigable ‘Mr. Quality Projects’ which they expressed through their massive votes for our Governor-elect and all the PDP candidates in the just concluded elections,” Bro Obuah expressed.

He said the PDP-led government in the state is spurred by the People’s gratitude and poised to do more and more for the people as a new political dispensation gets underway.

He thanked Governor Wike for his foresight, courage and unwavering spirit to raise the bar of political leadership in the State which is gradually taking roots in the land as a tradition.

Bro Obuah also commended the community heads, traditional rulers, women groups, religious groups, other groups, and the youths for listening to the voice of reason which contributed to making the 2023 election in the state a good one.

The Director-General of the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council also congratulated the 32 candidates of the PDP that won the 32 seats in the State House of Assembly and all National Assembly members elected on the platform of the PDP.

He said now the elections are over, it is time for all hands to be on deck for the much desired peaceful atmosphere necessary for good governance.

He dedicated the PDP Victory to all Rivers people and pledged his usual fatherly support to the leadership for a more united and better Rivers State.

Jerry Needam

Secretary,

Publicity and Communications Directorate,

Rivers PDP Campaign Council.

Tuesday March 21, 2023