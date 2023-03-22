EZOEM CONGRATULATES DELTA GOVERNOR- ELECT SHERIFF OBOREVWORI; DESCRIBES HIS VICTORY AS DIVINE

Press release

Dr Ezoem Congratulates Delta State Governor- Elect, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevworii; describes his Victory as divine

The Executive Assistant to the Governor on Education Monitoring, Dr. lgnatius Ezoem has described the victory of Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his Deputy Mr. Monday Onyeme as the Governor and Deputy – Governor-elect respectively, as divine.

Dr Ezoem, a former provost of the Federal College of Education Technical, Asaba made this declaration shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Delta State, announced the results of the governorship and House of Assembly elections of Saturday 18th March in which the Speaker and PDP candidate in the election defeated his closest opponent from the APC and Deputy Senate President,Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege in over 20 out of the 25 LGAs in the State.

Dr Ezoem described the Speaker’s victory as ‘devine’ following the array of litigations from different opponents right from the party primaries which even dragged to Supreme Court that eventually gave him victory to participate in the just concluded 18th March, 2023 governorship and state house of assembly elections.

The Executive Assistant to the Governor, Dr. Ezoem noted that Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and his Deputy Monday Onyeme backgrounds as Speaker for over six years and the accounting background of Mr. Monday Onyeme ,will add value to the leadership quality that the Okowa administration has already built in Delta State.

The eminent scholar and a former Chairman of Provosts of Colleges of Education in Nigeria, appealed to all well-meaning Deltans to support the administration of Oborevwori in sustaining the development stride of Governor ifeanyi Okowa when sworn in, May 29th 2023 so as to enable the next administration to consolidate on the infrastructural and human capital development achievements which have earned the State as one of the best in terms of development and empowerment of the citizens compared to other states in Nigeria.

– Reported by Afokobah Celestine.