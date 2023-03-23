Delta Governorship: SIAKPERE CONGRATULATES OBOREVWORI, HAILS GOD, DELTANS

The Director-General of Team Siakpere for Oborevwori, Mr. John Ewhubare Siakpere, has congratulated Delta State Governor-Elect, Rt. Hon. Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, over his victory in the March 18th governorship election in the state.

Mr. Siakpere, a United Kingdom-based Lawyer, also dedicated the victory to God and Deltans in the three senatorial districts of the state, for their unflinching support, which ultimately culminated in the triumph of Oborevwori in the poll.

Reacting to Oborevwori ‘s resounding victory in a statement on Thursday, Mr. Siakpere expressed joy that Deltans voted wisely and rightly in the March 18th election.

Mr. Siakpere said, “I am overjoyed that an Okpe man in the person of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, won the governorship election in Delta State on March 18th, 2023. This is a moment of glory for the Okpe kingdom.”

“I congratulates my brother, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on this well-deserved victory. He won the election overwhelmingly and convincingly. It’s a sweet victory.”

“Okpe people will not take the support of Deltans for granted and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is going to be the Governor of all Deltans and he’s going to serve Deltans faithfully and develop the entire state in all facets,” Mr. Siakepe added.