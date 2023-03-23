THE NEW POWER BILL: Emerging Circular Economy And The New Nigeria – By Chibuikem Diala

President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB), on Friday, March 17, 2023, signed 16 constitutional amendment bills into law. Out of the 16 two stand out as key to the development of Nigeria’s economy. They are as follows:

Fifth Alteration (No.6), the Bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the financial independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary; and for related matters. Fifth Alteration (No.17), the Bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow States to generate, transmit and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid; and for related matters.

I consider these two bills of utmost importance to the new Nigeria we seek to achieve. For instance the overbearing dominant control of the Judiciary, State Houses of Assembly by State Governors, and the inadequate supply of electricity to communities, cities and businesses are some of the biggest challenges confronting the country. We are aware of the colossal damage these evils of our democracy has caused the country and its economy.

Few days back the National Bureau of Statistics released February inflation rate to stand at 21.91%. Energy cost has been all time high since January 2023 with diesel selling as high as 800 and above in most states. Manufacturers, hospitality and tourism sector and indeed small businesses continue to bear the brunt of high operational costs.

I commend these two Constitutional Amendment Bills signed into law by PMB yesterday because in my thinking they are the platform to transform the economies of state governments.

Specifically on the power generation bill for states, before now Sub-National Governments (States) do not have the constitutional backing to set up power plants or generate independent electricity in areas covered by the National grid.

Last year during the consideration for this bill more than 200 House of Representatives lawmakers voted in support of the bill, while all members of the Senate present voted for the bill. This shows you the how important these bills are to national development.

This is particularly a landmark legislative contribution towards our collective desire to live in a country where there is adequate and sustainable power supply. This bill having been passed is now an inspiration to State governments to generate electricity that will serve the use of their people especially businesses in their respective states.

For investors and local businesses this bill provides a huge opportunity to invest in power especially in Sustainable power options like Solar, Waste to Energy, etc. This is a huge opportunity to research, promote, and invest in the circular economy that will guarantee safe and livable society. There is no doubt, that with sustainable energy solutions, State Governments can arrest the rampaging economic, food security and climate crisis bedeviling communities and cities.

In more fierce manner, Climate Change is taking a toll on local communities around us. As the rains return, and with NIMET Predictions, it is worrisome that more communities will be plagued by the perils of climate change- flooding.

Unfortunately, this will continue until we become more aware of the uniqueness of our ecosystem and begin to support and to save the environment with renewed ideas and fresh initiatives. So to me, this bill will not only increase the business opportunities for discerning investors, improved power supply, it will also widen the scope of protecting our natural resources. It provides the opportunity to give waste a new life in our respective communities. Indeed what is more abundant than waste? Imagine plastic to diesel technology introduced by Greenvolts Solution (Lagos) sometime ago. With so much plastic littering and blocking drains so much can come off this for the good of mankind.

Lenzing a chemical company of over 80 years with experience in natural resources management believes that the “circular economy is oriented to nature as its role model.” It believes that by keeping keeping raw materials in closed loop resources will be maximally used. That’s true and that is the essence of this article. States must utilise these bills by seeking for alternative energy solutions that are long-lasting and sustainability prone.

Just imagine converting the huge waste that comes out of Onitsha environs to service Mgbuka Obosi Spare Parts Market; or using waste from Eke Onunwa (Owerri) and plastic from Owerri to produce energy that will power the Hospitality Hub. What about Asaba (Delta) and emerging business city and Ladipo (Lagos)?

Imagine the kind of economy that will emerge when the lifecycle of every single product and waste is put into proper proper perspective and for sustainable good.

This ongoing 2023 elections should no longer be about petty shenanigans. It’s an opportunity to vote for leaders who understand that the waste of today are the raw materials of the future. It is urgent and important that we must do away with the brown economy which encourages the linear system where products are used and disposed of.

Achieving these will require solid and independent legislative and Judicial arm of government hence I commend Mr President for signing the fifth Alteration (No.6). The Bill that provides for the financial independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary; and for related matters”. No doubt this bill will give the judiciary and the legislative assembly the independence to operate. This bill has now restored the missing testicles in the scrotal sack of both organs of government. They now have the balls to make laws and adjudicate on issues that promote a new energy economy.

I urge leaders (government and business) to begin a new drive for policies that enable better future for communities and for generations unborn.

At the IHTEF Conference 2023, the Theme is “Collaboration: Investment & Sustainability” and top on the conversation podium will be how to collaborate on investments and sustainability approaches. How do we collaborate for a new hospitality? I invite you to be part of this refreshing conversation.

Chibuikem Diala MITPN ATHCON arpa

Principal Partner @ Sustainable Eco6tems Limited. A Hospitality & Green Economy Enthusiast