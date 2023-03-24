WE WANT JUSTICE TO PREVAIL, OMBUGADU WON; NASARAWA WOMEN PROTEST TOPLESS IN LAFIA, OVER ALLEGED STOLEN MANDATE BY APC

Governor Abdullahi Sule (l) and Dr. David Ombugadu (r) and Nasarawa PDP the state women leader of the party, Mrs. Stella Oboshi

Women in their hundreds drawn from the 13 LGAs of Nasarawa State dressed mostly in black and a good number of them naked, converged at the PDP State Secretariat, Jos road Lafia, to protest against what they alleged as the stolen mandate of PDP Governorship Candidate Dr. David Ombugadu by the ruling All Progressive Congress APC and Governor AA Duke who was declared winner of the March 28 polls..

The group of women all dressed in black and led by the state women leader of the party, Stella Oboshi, with other non-party members stormed Lafia, in a peaceful protest against the reelection of All Progressives Congress governor Abdullahi Sule and demanding for the cancellation of the March 18, 2023 polls.

The women who participated in the topless demonstration on Wednesday, March 22, marched down key routes in the state while chanting songs and claimed to have voted against Governor Sule who, they claimed, had rigged the system to get control and then imposed himself on them.

They carried signs reading “Stop the conspiracy against our people,” “INEC should reverse the declaration now,” and “Our Vote must count. Ombugadu won.”

“We did not vote for Governor Sule, we voted for David Ombugadu, he is the person we want. INEC should check the results and let the will of the people stand,” one of the protesting women said.

Following the declaration of the election results, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charged the APC with collaborating with INEC officials and security personnel to rig and falsify the state’s governorship election results.

The party said that after the results were stolen, they were transported to places including the Government House and the Federal University of Lafia, where APC agents allegedly changed and manipulated the data in the party’s favour.

According to Professor Tanko Ishaya, the State Returning Officer for the governorship election, Governor Sule of the APC received 347,209 votes, beating out David Ombugadu of the PDP, who received 283,016 votes.

Results from all the local government areas in Nasarawa state had earlier revealed that Ombugadu had mathematically won the election, but INEC went on break to resume by 9am the next day, only for people to wake up to the news of APC being declared the winner.

Mrs. Oboshi, Nasarawa Women Leader, speaking during the protest, said: “INEC should know that we are suffering in this country especially in Nasarawa State, we are not here on political ground but we want justice to prevail.”

Speaking with newsmen, the women leader said that the Independent National Electoral Commission went ahead to announce a winner of the governorship election even though there was contention in the results that emanated from Gayam and Ciroma electoral wards in the state capital.

Oboshi said, “What we are doing today is a peaceful protest and it is allowed in Democracy. The reason for our protest is that in Nasarawa State, two electoral wards cannot hold the whole state to ransom.

“The governorship election and that of the House of Assembly were done the same day, the same time and with the same election materials. But the governorship election was announced, and that of the House of Assembly has not been announced up till this moment because it was declared inconclusive.

“If Gayam and Ciroma electoral wards results from Lafia LGA were included in the results that INEC announced for the governorship election but the Assembly elections were inconclusive in the same electoral wards, then INEC should also declare the governorship election inconclusive so that we can start afresh.

“Leadership comes from God, he gives to a person at a time he wishes but some people don’t want to wait on God, they like to do otherwise,” she lamented.

Nasarawa women, including widows, had decided to embark on Seven (7) Days Protest in Lafia, the state capital.

The protest is a demonstration of the alleged stolen Mandate of Rt. Hon. Dr. David Emmanuel Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18th, 2023 Governorship Election in Nasarawa State, in favour of Engr. Abdullahi Sule of All Progressive Congress, APC.

The women called on Prof. Ishaya Tanko, VC University of Jos and the Returning Officer for Nasarawa State Governorship Election, to use the constitutional seven days window opportunity to reverse his earlier wrong declaration of the alleged loser A.A Sule of APC and officially declared the true winner Hon. David Ombugadu of PDP as the Governor-Elect of Nasarawa State.