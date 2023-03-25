PRESS STATEMENT

25TH MARCH, 2023

DELTA PDP CONGRATULATES DR. UDUAGHAN ON AWARD OF DOCTORATE (HONORIS CAUSA) FROM UNN

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has warmly felicitated His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State, on the award of the prestigious Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa) by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The salutation was contained in a congratulatory message issued by the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, which reads: “Your Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP heartily congratulates you on the conferment of the Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa) award, by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

“We are indeed not surprised that the famous University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, has found in you, a worthy recipient of this prestigious award, long after you left office and honorably side-stepped out of the national spotlight, with admirable decorum, dignity, and equanimity.

Your leadership track record as a two-term PDP Governor, hallmarked by your exceptional disposition towards peacebuilding as the core substructure for a development-driven society, which indeed was one of the cardinal elements of your visionary Three Point Agenda, complemented by the other components of Infrastructure and Human Capital Development, speaks volumes for the sustainable peace Delta State enjoyed, during your tenure and the collective unity and harmony amongst many members of our party, in the run-up to the 2023 general elections.

We also recall with great pride, the brilliant maiden paper you delivered during the annual lecture series graciously endowed in your name, for the Professor B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy Studies and Research, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), in 2019, which still resonates with great import, clarity, and relevance in our national polity, four years after.

Congratulations once again, Your Excellency, on this well-deserved recognition by one of the leading tertiary institutions of learning in our country. We have no doubts whatsoever that this award, the precursor of many to come, will greatly energize your impressive efforts and advocacy in the pursuit of sustainable peace in our society.

We are indeed proud and humbled, to embrace you as one of our very own; leader, mentor, and elder statesman, in the PDP Family.

God Bless You, Sir.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.