AYU STEPS ASIDE AS PDP CHAIR; DAMAGUN TAKES OVER

Senator Iyorchia Ayu, embattled Peoples Democratic Party, PDP National Chairman

has stepped aside as the chairman of the party.

A statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, on Tuesday, March 28, confirmed that Ayu was replaced by the Deputy National Chairman, (North) Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, who will assume office as the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, pending the determination of the case in court.

The statement reads:

March 28, 2023

Press Statement

PDP NWC Appoints Amb. Damagum as Acting National Chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at an emergency meeting today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 acknowledge the Order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023 with regards to the Chairmanship position of our great Party.

After a careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our Party in acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great Party to remain calm and united at this critical time.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary

Recall that a High Court in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, had restrained embattled Ayu from parading himself as chairman of the party pending the determination of the substantive suit which has been adjourned to April 17, 2023 for hearing.

A member of the PDP from Benue, Terhide Utaan, who is the plaintiff before Justice W. I Kpochi, obtained the order restraining Ayu from parading himself as national chairman of the party.

Addressing journalists in Makurdi after obtaining the court order, the plaintiff said following the suspension of Ayu by his Igyorov Ward Exco on Sunday, it is wrong for him to keep up with the office of national chairman and further disunite the party.

Ayu was suspended late last week for anti-party activities in the wake of the party’s loss in the presidential election.

But in a Monday, March 27th statement by his media aide Simon Imobo-Tswam, the former lawmaker argued that only the ward lacked the powers to suspend him.

Ayu’s political rival in the PDP and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday, said he is elated that Benue State ward exco passed a vote of no confidence in him.

Political watchers will recall that a similar scenario had played out in the tussle between Governor Wike and his then chosen PDP National Chairman and fellow Rivers kinsman, Prince Uche Secondus, which culminated in the removal of Secondus and the hand-picking

“I am not from Benue State, but I am happy, and now that Benue State has done it, we would now come out and say we are in support of it,” he said.

Prior to this development, there had been intense calls for Ayu to step aside for a Southerner to take over as the Chairman of the party.