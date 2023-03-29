CERTIFICATE OF RETURN: Okpe Union, UK Congratulates Oborevwori; Praises Deltans

The Okpe indigenes in Diaspora under the aegis of Okpe Union, UK, have congratulated Delta State Governor-Elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, over Wednesday ‘s issuance of Cerfiticate of Returns to him by the Independent National Electoral Commision of Nigeria (INEC).

The group stated that Wednesday’s development, which took place at INEC’s state’s headquarters in Asaba, was an affirmation of Rt Hon Oborevwori ‘s resounding victory in the March 18th governorship election in the state.

The Okpe Union, UK, described Rt Hon Oborevwori ‘s success in the election as “well-deserved,” describing Oborevwori as the right man to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The statement was signed by the group’s President, Okakuro Godwin Ogholo; Vice President, Mrs. Shirley Okechukwu and Publicity Secretary, Mr. John Ewhubare Siakpere, LLM, (JP).

Other signatories to the statement, made available to newsmen in Warri, on Wednesday are Secretary-General, Mr. Eghele Sylvester Atughwe; Treasurer, Mrs. Florence Avwunu and Assistant Secretary-General, Dr. Richard Stephens.

“We are happy and rejoice over the victory of Okakuro Sheriff Oborevwori, the Ukodo of Okpe Kingdom in the March 18th, 2023 governorship election in Delta State. We are even happier that the Cerfiticate of Returns has been presented to him today, Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, in an affirmation of his victory in the gubernatorial polls,” the group, added in the statement.

The Okpe Union leaders in the United Kingdom expressed joy that the highest political office in Delta State was ceded to Okpe axis of the state in the 2023 elections by majority of Deltans, who were unanimous in their judgement that Rt Hon Oborevwori was the best man for the job.

They thanked Deltans across the three senatorial districts of the state for voting their kinsman, assuring Deltans that they would not regret the gesture.

“It’s a thing of joy that the Okpe axis of Delta State realised its agelong aspiration of producing the Governor of Delta State in the 2023 general elections, with the emergence of Okakuro, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as the Governor-Elect.”

“We are excited by this development and we are grateful to God and Deltans, across the nooks and crannies of the state, who, made this feat possible,” the Okpe Union leaders, added excitedly.