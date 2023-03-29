Rt. Hon. Dekor Offers Another 400 Scholarships To Khana, Gokana Students, Donates Car To Bishop; As Methodist Church Inaugurates Nyo-Khana Diocese

The Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has again put smiles on the faces of his constituents with another round of scholarships provided for 400 students of Khana and Gokana Local Government Areas.

This kind gesture is coming on the heels of similar scholarship awards to 138 students of same local government areas, made in 2022.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who announced the donation while speaking at the inauguration of Nyo-Khana Diocese of Methodist Church Nigeria, Beeri in Khana Local Government Area, of Rivers State on Sunday, lamented the difficult situations being faced by citizens following numerous challenges bedecking the country.

The federal lawmaker who represents Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives urged beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme to take their studies seriously to make themselves useful to society.

Dum Dekor said it is only through the effectual prayers of the Church that the nation would attain its desired greatness even as he charged the new Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Rev. Innocent S. Ndinwi as well as the visiting Prelate of Methodist Church, His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, JP, to lead other men of God to pray for God’s mercies towards Nigeria.

“You should pray God to show His mercies on Nigeria, Rivers State and Ogoniland. “Elections have come and gone. God should heal our wounds. Those who have won and lost, may God bring us together to move the country forward”, he said.

The federal lawmaker said he was happy to be before the visiting Prelate in the Assembly of God’s people, noting that “National and State Assemblies are subsumed under this Assembly of God”.

“His Eminence, thank you for doing us this honour of stepping your feet particularly in Ogoniland and for this, peace will reign”, he declared.

Rt. Hon. Dekor who is one-time Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly as well as former Works Commissioner in the state, recalled that growing up he served in the choir at the church.

His words, “From primary 5 in that little school there, God moved me to Federal Government College by His grace. It’s unfortunate my late father is not here today, but I know he will be happy wherever he is”.

He went on: “I pray that God will touch the hearts of leaders for us to lead a right. Let us do the things that would honour only God. You see the pains people are going through just to collect their monies.

“People are going back into trade by barter. It is unfortunate for a country like Nigeria”.

Highpoint of the occasion was the donation of an SUV car to the new Bishop of the Nyo-Khana Diocese, Rt. Rev. Innocent S. Ndinwi by Rt. Hon. Dekor even as he appealed to youths of Ogoni to be peaceful and desist from crimes.